Veritasi Homes rebrands visual identity

Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, Lagos’ premium real estate company, has rebranded its visual identity to accommodate its projected goals, reflecting the organisation’s growth and its new upscale developments.

“We started Veritasi to solve housing problems of the average Nigerian, and in the past four years, we have successfully served over 500 clients bringing their property ownership dreams both in land sales and house ownership to reality,” Adetola Nola, chief executive officer, Veritasi Homes in a statement.

“As part of our rebranding initiative, we have released a new company logo. Effective immediately, for marketing and branding purposes, the company will now use its new visual identity,” Nola said.

He appreciated all its organisation’s clients who have always believed in them, while assuring them of Veritasi’s continued commitment to delivering the best standards in housing developments.

“Now that we have moved to a new stage of development, we have not left our existing clients stranded. We incorporated our sister company, Eystone, to cater to their needs,” he said.

“After selling out on Camberwall Advantage, our first upscale real estate project, we are launching The Sloane Apartments projects at Osborne Ikoyi soon.“

Also commenting on the rebranding, Simon Adozi, one of Veritasi’s partner consultants commended the company for its innovative approach toward housing and how it has metamorphosed in less than five years.

“Our rebranding strategy keeps the connection with our culture of excellent service delivery. But even more importantly, our new logo reflects our growing product portfolio as well as the expansion of the services we provide to the communities of customers we serve.”

“We want to enhance the convenience and the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve by providing world-class developments in locations that matter,” he said.

Similarly, Tobi Yusuf, head of marketing communications, said that while the organisation has changed its logo, its commitment to customers remains top notch.

“While our logo has changed, our commitment to our customers remains as strong as ever. What this means for our existing customers is that we will continue to serve them with local and personalized service, but with even more capabilities and service offerings,” he said.

Veritasi Homes Limited is a premium real estate company specialised in providing advisory and developmental real estate services in Nigeria. Its housing developments are Camberwall Courts, Abijo and Camberwall Advantage, Ikate. Camberwall Advantage is an upscale development in Ikate, Lagos – widely regarded as the most beautiful residential development with a custom cash flow program to reward early investors in the project.