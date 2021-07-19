Sonaira Property reels out plans to make average Nigerian a property owner

For Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, founder and CEO of Sonaira Limited, a subsidiary of Sonaira Business World, she understands the importance of housing in Nigeria and the need for every average Nigerian to become a comfortable house owner.

While Sonaira Business World has evolved to become one of the known growing business conglomerates in Nigeria, its real estate subsidiary which won the 2017 Most Aspiring Realtor award has continued to make lives better for the common man.

“We run a real estate company in partnership with other notable realtors aimed at making everyone a property owner including the common man. We have flexible payment schemes which are mainly carried out in installments and our professional team is always available for inspection 24/7,” she explained.

Speaking further about Sonaira’s real estate business, Omon-Obehi Ovuehor said: “Nothing beats having a home to call your own. We can fix you a good home with a flexible payment plan. So we have a national spread in our real estate service.

“We’re always available for consultations and inspections. For example, we recently sold a landed property in Lekki Palm City Estate, Ajah, Lagos, for N90 million with a title deed. Recently, too, we handled the sale of a N50 million duplex located at Peter Odili Road, Port Harcourt.”

Omon-Obehi Ovuehor also avowed that the Sonaira brand has an interior decor division.

She said: “We are also into interior decor. This complements the property marketing arm of the business. Our objective is to give every home a touch of class. If you desire a royal interior, you can come to us, and for a budget, Sonaira Interior will give you special locally made patterns to suit your budget. We have fantastic fixtures and fittings as well as royal furniture and settees.”

Sonaira Business World was established in 2015, however, it has within a short period grown into a full-fledged enterprise that is focused on bulk and retail supply of skincare products, human hair importation and supply, adult and children fashion, and pleasure toys.