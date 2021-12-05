The Address Homes supports, participates in 2nd Lagos Real Estate Market Place conference

As part of its contribution to the growth of the real estate sector in Nigeria, luxury property development company, The Address Homes is partnering with the Lagos State Government on the 2nd Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition.

The Real Estate Market Place, with the theme, ‘Lagos: 21st Century Real Estate Investment Hub’ is a two-day conference and exhibition which will be held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

In view of its strategic role in the overall real estate business as a leading real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of luxurious contemporary homes across Nigeria, The Address Homes will be supporting the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the agency in charge of the conference and exhibition, to curb unscrupulous practices and promote global best practices and investment opportunities in the sector.

The Real Estate Market Place is expected to gather the most influential real estate players, industry professionals and policymakers for expert-led discussions, exhibition, and tailored networking events to chart a new path for the Nigerian real estate industry in areas such as regulation, transactions, Lagos rental policies, global best practices along fiscal transparency and insurance, innovative solutions, and investment opportunities.

Apart from its sponsorship role at the conference, The Address Homes will be a major exhibitor, showcasing real estate development with a combination of high class contemporary architectural design and high-level finishes with respect to designs and styles that meet consumer passion, taste and comfort.

A statement by the management quoted the Founder and Chairman of The Address Homes, Bisi Onasanya as saying that “Gatherings such as the Lagos State Real Estate Market Place provide solution to the challenges facing Nigeria’s real estate sector and serve as a credible avenue for connection among investors, developers, costruction professionals and other stakeholders. The partnership between Address Homes and Lagos State Government on this conference and exhibition will further propel the already existing collaboration to promote integrity, professionalism, customer satisfaction and safety in real estate industry in Nigeria.”

The Address Homes Limited is a leading luxury real estate company with a pragmatic approach to solving problems and prioritising customers’ specific needs in real estate in Nigeria.