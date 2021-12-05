Expectations as The Address Homes partners Lagos on real estate confab

Authorities of The Address Homes, the luxury property development company, say they are partnering with the Lagos State government on the 2nd Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition and that has raised expectations in the industry.

It is expected that this partnership will further propel the already existing collaboration to promote integrity, professionalism, customer satisfaction and safety in real estate industry in Nigeria.

“Gatherings such as the Lagos State Real Estate Market Place provide solution to the challenges facing Nigeria’s real estate sector and serve as a credible avenue for connection among investors, developers, construction professionals and other stakeholders,” Bisi Onasanya, Founder and Chairman of The Address Homes, noted.

Read Als0: The Address Homes supports, participates in 2nd Lagos Real Estate Market Place conference

Specifically, The Address Homes will be supporting the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), the agency in charge of the conference and exhibition, to curb unwholesome practices and promote global best practices and investment opportunities in the sector.

This support, according to the company, is in line with its strategic role in the overall real estate business as a leading real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of luxury contemporary homes across Nigeria.

The conference with the theme, ‘Lagos: 21st Century Real Estate Investment Hub’, is a two-day conference and exhibition which will be held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The Real Estate Market Place is expected to gather the most influential real estate players, industry professionals and policy makers for expert-led discussions, exhibition, and tailored networking events to chart a new path for the Nigerian real estate industry in areas such as regulation, transactions, Lagos rental policies, global best practices along fiscal transparency and insurance, innovative solutions, and investment opportunities.

Apart from its sponsorship role at the conference, The Address Homes will be a major exhibitor, showcasing real estate development with a combination of high class contemporary architectural design and high-level finishes with respect to designs and style that meet consumer passion, taste and comfort.

The Address Homes Limited is a leading luxury real estate company with a pragmatic approach to solving problems and prioritizing customers’ specific needs in real estate in Nigeria.