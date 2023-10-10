Seplat Energy’s relocation to WTC reinforces centre’s reputation as business destination

Seplat Energy’s relocation of its corporate office to the World Trade Centre (WTC) has been described as a major boost as it has reinforced the reputation of the iconic Centre as the preferred destination for leading businesses.

The relocation also reaffirms the prominence of Seplat Energy as a key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and marks a significant milestone in the continued growth and success of the firm in its commitment to regional growth and expansion.

For this action, the rental market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja experienced an exciting moment as Seplat elevated the market by joining the elite tenants at the sought-after Centre.

By this action, the energy, oil and gas company becomes another valued occupant of the prestigious office tower in the federal capital territory. The company has, therefore, joined the growing list of distinguished high-net-worth corporate organisations that have their offices at the complex.

In the same vein, Seplat’s action reinforces the status of WTC as a premier business destination, offering world-class facilities and amenities in the heart of the Central Business District of Nigeria’s federal capital city.

This decision further reflects the oil firm’s strength and appeal of the state-of-the-art Centre and Residential Towers which are acclaimed for their modern design, advanced amenities, and prime location within the city centre.

Read also: Property market gains as Seplat joins elite tenants at World Trade Centre

“We are thrilled to welcome Seplat Energy to the World Trade Center Abuja,” said Karim Adelaja, Vice President, Churchgate Group-First Continental Properties Limited, developers of the World Trade Centre Abuja.

“Their presence further cements the status of WTC Abuja as a thriving business hub and underscores Abuja’s Central Business District as a key location for major players in the energy sector which also operate their corporate offices at the Central Business District Abuja.

We believe that this partnership will be mutually beneficial, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth for both Seplat Energy and our growing community of high-profile organisations resident at WTC Abuja Officer Tower,” Adelaja added.

Seplat Energy, known for its commitment to excellence and sustainability in the energy industry, will occupy a substantial portion of the Centre and it is hoped that it will be adding value to the vibrant and dynamic business ecosystem within the complex.

It is also expected that the building’s modern infrastructure and cutting-edge facilities will support Seplat’s operational needs and provide an inspiring workspace for their employees.

In addition to its premium office space, Seplat will also enjoy the numerous amenities offered by the Centre, including world-class dining options, fitness centres, conference facilities, and access to a thriving network of like-minded businesses.

“This new chapter in the relationship between Seplat and WTC holds great promise for the local economy and the broader business community. As the company settles into its new home, we look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success, further contributing to the vitality and prosperity of Abuja,” Adelala said.

He noted that the Centre was a prestigious business complex that offers premium office space, state-of-the-art facilities, and a thriving community of businesses, adding that its location in the heart of the city provided a strategic location for companies looking to establish or expand their presence in Abuja. “It has been attracting patronage from blue chip corporate organizations,” he said.

According to him, “the Centre comprises two skyscrapers of office and residential towers of 24 floors each, conceived and built with forward thinking technology, offering top-notch facilities for businesses to operate efficiently.”