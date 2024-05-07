Inside Arkland properties’ luxury A&A towers

A&A Towers is an ultra-luxury residential development by Arkland Properties and Investment. It is located in the Ocean Front District of Eko Atlantic, an emerging city beside Victoria Island, Lagos. The Tower, standing on 22 floors, is developed by Arkland, working in partnership with Amlad Group, a real estate firm.

Besides the Eko Atlantic effect which makes the Tower an exclusive and upscale luxury destination, its proximity to other highbrow developments is a value addition that discerning investors and home buyers can hardly gloss over.

These are TM High-gardens by Tetramanor, Azuri Towers by Eko Development Company, Phoenix Tower by Arkland Properties, Pan Atlantis Tower by Periwinkle Residences Limited as well as top grade commercial developments, including Alpha One Tower by Traffic Direct Limited.

As a mixed-use development, A&A Towers offers residential, retail and office spaces all of which are expected in the narrow, highly expensive luxury real estate market in Nigeria, Lagos especially, in the last quarter of this year.

The Tower boasts 98 residential units that occupy from 5th to 22nd floor. These consist of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and two penthouses that will have a total floor area of 56 square metres, 119 square metres, 150 square metres, and 245 square metres respectively.

Inside the Tower are breath-taking facilities which, according to the developer, were conceptualised and provided to meet the expectations, taste and class of residents who are either of the upper-middle class or high net-worth individuals that will not settle for anything less.

An 800-square metre clubhouse on the 4th floor is there for residents to interact, network, un-wine, familiarize with one another, or just to visit as an escape from the boredom of monotonous family lifestyle and living, or issues and concerns of troubled moments.

A Gym and Café are also in place for physical exercises and relaxation in a very comfy environment that relaxes the bones and unburdens the minds, thereby emptying the brain of too much stuff that can make the head dizzy and the eyes hazy.

For both aesthetics and efficient space usage, an underground parking is in place. There are also a spa and restaurant on the ground floor. Other features of the Tower include ceramic-granite floor tiles which can be upgraded to treated hardwood or marble flooring, an aluminum curtain wall facade, and a VRV HVAC cooling system.

Beyond these features, A&A Towers is a stunning piece of architecture designed by renowned Turkish architect, Atilla Ilhan. It is the first wholly-owned Nigerian structure in Eko Atlantic City.

“Future residents of the mixed-use development will be immersed in the beauty of the surrounding landscape and the state of the art furnishings throughout the building,” Joseph Clarke, CEO of Amlad Group, assures.

“What we have is a 22-level high-rise, towering at a height of 73 meters with a stunning architectural design from top to bottom. The Tower offers scenic views of the Atlantic Oceanfront, as well as spacious floor plan, upscale interior fittings and high-level furnishing,” Jide Olumodimu says.

Olumodimu, the Founder/CEO of Arkland Group, is a man driven by passion. He pursues and lives his dreams. According to him, his foray into real estate is a realization of his childhood dream and passion.

“Ten years ago, I embarked on a journey fuelled by a childhood dream and a passion for real estate. I set up this company after being inspired by Marina’s tall buildings. Today, I have become a prominent force in the real estate industry,” he explained at the 10th anniversary of Arkland Group.

With determination and dogged pursuit of his passion, Olumodimu has left strong footprints in the Nigerian luxury real estate market. From his first residential development called Grace Court at Dideolu Estate, he has been able to navigate through market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and evolving customer demands to do a lot more.

Projects like Providence Court, Ade Court, Fabian Court, Vantage Court, La Paz Apartments among others located in prime locations in Lagos and Abuja are testaments to his determination. Those projects demonstrate his company’s ability to replicate successful models.