Property market gains as Seplat joins elite tenants at World Trade Centre

It was an exciting moment recently for the property market as Seplat Energy joined elite tenants at the World Trade Centre Abuja by moving its corporate office to the iconic complex. By this action, the energy, oil and gas company becomes another valued occupant of the prestigious office tower in the federal capital territory.

By this move, Seplat Energy has joined the growing list of distinguished high-net-worth corporate organisations which have nestled their offices at the WTC Abuja complex, reinforcing the reputation of the iconic Centre as the preferred destination for leading businesses to berth their activities.

The action also reaffirms the prominence of Seplat Energy as a key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and marks a significant milestone in the continued growth and success of Seplat Energy and its commitment to regional growth and expansion.

In the same vein, Seplat’s action reinforces the status of WTC as a premier business destination, offering world-class facilities and amenities in the heart of the Central Business District of Nigeria’s federal capital city.

This decision further reflects oil firm’s strength and appeal of the state-of-the-art Centre and Residential Towers which are acclaimed for their modern design, advanced amenities, and prime location within the city centre.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seplat Energy to the World Trade Center Abuja,” said Karim Adelaja, Vice President, Churchgate Group-First Continental Properties Limited, developers of the World Trade Centre Abuja.

“Their presence further cements the status of WTC Abuja as a thriving business hub and underscores Abuja’s Central Business District as a key location for major players in the energy sector which also operate their corporate offices at the Central Business District Abuja.

We believe that this partnership will be mutually beneficial, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth for both Seplat Energy and our growing community of high-profile organisations resident at WTC Abuja Officer Tower,” Adelaja added.

Seplat Energy, known for its commitment to excellence and sustainability in the energy industry, will occupy a substantial portion of the Centre and it is hoped that it will adding value to the vibrant and dynamic business ecosystem within the WTC Abuja Complex.

It is also expected that the building’s modern infrastructure and cutting-edge facilities will support Seplat Energy’s operational needs and provide an inspiring workspace for their employees.

In addition to its premium office space, Seplat Energy will also enjoy the numerous amenities offered by the Centre, including world-class dining options, fitness centres, conference facilities, and access to a thriving network of like-minded businesses.

“This new chapter in the relationship between Seplat Energy and World Trade Center Abuja holds great promise for the local economy and the broader business community. As Seplat Energy settles into its new home, we look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success, further contributing to the vitality and prosperity of Abuja,” Adelala said.

He noted that the Centre is a prestigious business complex that offers premium office spaces, state-of-the-art facilities, and a thriving community of businesses, adding that its location in the heart of the city provides a strategic location for companies looking to establish or expand their presence in Abuja and has been attracting patronage from blue chip corporate organisations.

According to him, “the Centre comprises two skyscrapers of Office and Residential Towers of 24 floors each, conceived and built with forward thinking technology, offering top-notch facilities for businesses to operate efficiently.”