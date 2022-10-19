RevolutionPlus Property outshines peers in US at Arch Klump Society induction

It was a momentous occasion for RevolutionPlus Property in the United States recently when its co-founders, Bamidele andTolulope Onalaja, were honoured with induction into the elite Arch Klump Society of Rotary Foundation.

Named after the sixth president of Rotary, the Arch Klumph Society is Rotary Foundation’s highest tier of donors. The Onalajas were honoured at the Foundation’s headquarters in Evanston Illinois Chicago, USA. There were other honourees, leaders in philanthropy, and members of trustee circle at the event.

Jennifer Jones, Rotary International President, and Rotarian Larry Lunsford presented the honour to the Onalajas who were simultaneously inducted into the Hall of Fame and their portraits and names added to the Arch Klumph Society interactive display at Rotary International world headquarters.

Bamidele appreciated his wife for introducing him to Rotary, saying, “we believe in Rotary because it is one of the most accountable organisations in the world. Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF), which is an NGO we cofounded, has executed projects for the benefit of members of our society; we love to give because that is the purpose of living.”

Tolulope recalled that she began her philanthropic activities as a student in secondary school. “We believe in blessing others with what God has blessed us with and rotary is organized in this same manner. Rotary has affected us a lot, not only in giving back to society but in various other ways,” she noted.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat , were members of trustee circle also honoured at the event along with Bamidele and Tolulope.

The Onalajas have done various humanitarian projects with the CBOF. The organization, since inception in 2017, has given free education and scholarship to hundreds of school children and has a primary school located in Ikorodu where indigent children attend without paying tuition.

CBOF has also carried out free medical outreach in various local communities in South West Nigeria. Among them are COVID-19 palliatives distribution in Lagos and Ibadan, widows empowerment in entrepreneurship and skills acquisition, free distribution of equipment for women to start small businesses, among others.