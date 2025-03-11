Professional advertisers have urged Nigerian women to make bold decisions, push boundaries and show up with unwavering confidence in every space they occupy whether it is in public or private organisations.

The professionals under the aegis of Women in Advertising (WIA) believe that real change is forged in the lives of women when they take deliberate steps towards their ambitions, challenge limitations and actively shape the future they envision.

WIA is a leading platform dedicated to empowering female advertising professionals. Oluwaseyi Layade, chairperson of WIA and chief operating officer at Leo Burnett Lagos, stressed that women should accelerate progress for personal growth and advancement of their communities.

Layade who spoke in respect of the International Women’s Day 2025 which was marked with the theme, ‘Accelerating Action’ enjoined women to look at the theme as a mindset.

“It means making bold decisions, pushing boundaries, and showing up with unwavering confidence in every space we occupy. Real change is forged when we take deliberate steps toward our ambitions, challenge limitations, and actively shape the future we envision,” she said.

Layade emphasized that the power of collective action lies in every individual contribution, big or small, adding that, by advocating for equal opportunities, mentoring the next generation, and harnessing the unique creative energy inherent in the advertising world, women are positioned to drive meaningful change that resonates well beyond their professional circles.

According to her, “every idea we champion, every barrier we break, and every woman we uplift creates a ripple effect and the time to act is now.”

This call to action, she noted, served as a reminder that progress is a continuous journey. Women in Advertising remains steadfast in its mission to nurture talent, foster collaboration, and elevate voices that have long been overlooked.

“With a commitment to both creativity and strategic innovation, WIA is poised to redefine industry standards and inspire a legacy of empowerment,” she said.

