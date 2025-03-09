A global non-profit organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria, has urged policymakers, leaders and communities to prioritise policies and initiatives that protect and uplift women and girls worldwide.

Steve Aborisade, the AHF Nigeria Advocacy & Marketing manager, made the call in a press statement as part of activities to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), pointing out the need for leaders at all levels to turn commitments into action, stressing that a just and equitable world would only be possible when women and girls could claim their full rights, power, and potentials.

He restated the commitment of AHF to standing in solidarity with women and girls worldwide, celebrating their achievements while championing action to break down barriers to health, equality, and opportunity.

He said: “This year, AHF Nigeria joins the global movement to demand an end to the inequities that hold women and girls back.

“With an IWD commemoration on March 10, at the AHF Nigeria is reminding everyone that when women and girls thrive, so do entire communities.

“Despite decades of progress, women and girls remain disproportionately impacted by HIV/AIDS, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where they account for more than 60 per cent of new HIV infections.

“Globally, gender-based violence, lack of access to healthcare, reproductive rights restrictions, income inequality, and limited educational opportunities further entrench disparities.

“Access to affordable menstrual health products and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education also remain out of reach for millions, compromising dignity, mobility, and opportunity.”

The statement further quoted Echey Ijezie, the AHF Nigeria Country Programme Director (CPD), as saying: ‘‘At AHF Nigeria, our desire is that we continue to uplift, empower, and advocate for a world where every woman has the chance to live healthy and prosper.

Read also: Celebrating African Women: Empowerment, equality, and excellence in the digital age

“Eliminating mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS is an important step to empower and uplift not just the women, but the family as a unit.”

Loretta Wong, the AHF deputy chief of Global Advocacy and Policy, equally said: “Women and girls everywhere deserve the power, knowledge, and resources to take control of their health, futures, and lives.

“Real change requires more than words, it demands concrete commitments, including expanding access to HIV prevention and treatment, sexual and reproductive healthcare services, and economic empowerment,”

Aborishade, therefore reaffimed AHF commitment to ensuring that no woman or girl is left behind as the world celebrate this year’s IWD on March 10.

He assured that AHF would continue to prioritise women and girls by advocating for policies that protect and uplift them worldwide.

He added: “From distributing free menstrual products and combating gender-based violence to expanding access to HIV/AIDS services, AHF is dedicated to ensuring every woman and girl can lead a healthy, empowered life.

“For IWD 2025, AHF Nigeria will be hosting a forum that brings together women from Benue State Government Mentor Mothers’ program and mentor mothers from across AHF facilities in the Makurdi axis.

“The event will include young women and girls from AHF Nigeria community Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) cohorts and female members of the Community Advocacy Club from Adaka and Agwan Jukun, Makurdi, Benue state.

“AHF Girls Act members from the communities and facility affiliated shall also be in attendance.”

He explained that the forum would examine the impact and efforts of mentor mothers while looking at ways at which they can also entrench age-appropriate sexuality education in their various communities, adding that the forum would also be an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional champions at the forefront of eliminating mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non -profit organization providing cutting – edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.2 million people in 48 countries worldwide in Africa, the Americas, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe.

Share