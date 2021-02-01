Opportunity opens for home buyers, investors as Mixta Africa launches Beachwood Park 2

After a successful outing with its first phase, Mixta Africa, a leading real estate developer has returned to the property market to launch the second phase of Beechwood Park Estate.

The estate will be offering opportunity for home buyers looking for an ordered environment and yield-hungry investors.

The estate is located within the same land expanse as its phase one development, situated on the Lekki-epe Expressway and a short drive from the future Lagos International Airport and close to the region’s largest Deep Sea Port and major Nigerian and International Companies.

Beechwood Park 2 is a smart community that offers homeowners the necessary amenities required for daily living.

With infrastructures such as Wi-fi, recreational sports centres, on-site laundromat, solar power, and 24/7 facility management, this development is the ultimate choice for everyone.

Its location also allows easy access to great schools, parks and playgrounds, reliable health care, shopping centres, financial institutions, and office spaces.

In its first phase, Beechwood Park was sold out with over 540 units of residential and commercial properties.

The demand led to the quick response of the Mixta team with a second phase, promising over 670 units of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments as well as 3 bedroom terraces.

Potential investors and homeowners enjoy a variety of flexible payment plans and also have the opportunity to participate in the off-plan promotion through the ground-breaking Mixta Flex scheme.

Under this scheme, purchasers benefit from the National Housing Fund (NHF) mortgage scheme that allows owners to spread payment for as much as 25 years.

Under the Mixta Flex promotional payment plan, monthly instalments begin from as low as N34,000 and the instalments can be spread across 12 to 36 months for purchasers to build up their equity contribution.

The remaining balance will thereafter be attractive due to the NHF mortgage payment from N14.8 million for a 2-bedroom apartment of 75 square metres and from N21.2 million for a 105 square metre 3bedroom apartment.

In addition to the payment plans, Mixta is also offering a 5 percent discount on outright purchases.

All the properties under promotional terms are to be offered as shell homes with the structures built to exquisite standards. Fittings and fixtures will also be added at the purchaser’s discretion.

Outright purchasers will stand a chance to win home appliances including the ultimate prize of a voucher worth N1million.

“The first phase of the Beechwood Park development sold out with 540 units and was even oversubscribed with about 66 units,” said Sade Hughes, Mixta Nigeria’s country manager.

“Some homeowners became instant landlords as Mixta immediately secured tenants for those who were

interested, thereby securing their investment. We expect similarly exceptional levels of demand for BWP II due to the community-based development, housing build quality, and improved smart technology,” she added.