Ogun begins property enumeration to actualise N119bn IGR

Prompted by the move to actualise at least 50% of the targeted N119 billion internally-generated revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, the Ogun state government has begun property enumeration in all the 20 local government areas of the state.

The state enumeration of both public and private properties which is being done in continuation of Land Use and Amenities Charge exercise that started last year is geared towards knowing the total number of structures domiciled in the state to enable capturing for the revenue generation purpose.

It will be recalled that Ogun State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo shortly after the presentation of 2021 Appropriation Bill in November 2020 before the State House Assembly in Abeokuta told BusinessDay that the government had deployed Global Positioning System (GPS), to capture more structures for more revenue from the Land Use and Amenities Charge.

The Commissioner was quoted then to have said that with the deployment of the technological system for the administration of Land Use and Amenities Charge in the state, the government had captured 700,000 identifiable structures instead of the paltry 14,000 of such structures earlier captured on the state database with a potential revenue increase from N600 million to N59 billion in the new year.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, through press release made available to BusinessDay in Abeokuta on Tuesday, noted that the exercise is necessary to help the present administration in its economic and developmental plans and programmes, it said, the enumeration is not an opportunity to put an unnecessary burden on the people of the state, but an exercise meant for the development of the Gateway State.”

Okubadejo, however, enjoined the people of the state to co-operate with the enumerators, as they will be visiting houses, offices and industries to collect the necessary information that is needed for the exercise.

He appeals to home-owners, industries, offices and private estates in the State to allow enumerators into their properties and provide adequate information, as may be required, noting that the development of the state, is our collective responsibility.