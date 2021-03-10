Landwey set to excite property market with Designs upcoming open house

Something new will be happening in the Nigerian property market on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021, as Landwey will be hitting the market with its Design upcoming open house.

It is expected that the new dawn will break in the world of contemporary housing as the company, which is a leading provider of luxury property in Nigeria, unveils the new top-class designs that make up the Lavadia Series 2 in the Urban Prime 3; Phase 2 Annex, Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya, Lekki, Lagos.

Landwey launched into the property market with the Lavadia Series 1 designs which drastically impacted the standards of urban living; smart housing systems, outstanding practicality and perfect finishing.

All these were wrapped in exteriors made of the finest lines, most soothing colours, and an altogether masterful aesthetic that made each estate with these designs stand out in a way that both met, and then surpassed, client expectations.

Read Also: Ogun begins property enumeration to actualise N119bn IGR

“If the testimonials and fully sold-out estates are any indications, the first building design series was a raving success,” an official of the company said in a statement obtained by BusinessDay in Lagos.

The official noted that it was on the wings of that success that the Lavadia Series 2 was being unveiled, pointing out that “the new Lavadia Series is set to alter contemporary housing as we now know it, with the all-new 2-bedroom terrace and 1-bedroom maisonette designs.”

The Open House will give guests an exclusive and immersive walk-through of the Urban Prime 3; Phase 2 Estate, showcasing the new building designs in all their splendour.