Landmark assures Covid-19 Treatment Centre poses no risk to tenants, visitors

Landmark Africa, developer of the expansive Landmark Village, has assured its partners, clients and the general public that the Village is completely safe and poses no risk to guests and tenants.

Landmark Village is home to Eti Osa Emergency Treatment Centre for Covid-19 pandemic which could be a cause for concern. But authorities of the real estate investment and development firm explain that the potential impact of the Centre was taken into consideration from the design level.

“We have a world class team that has carefully considered the potential impact of the Emergency Centre on economic activities within the Landmark Village,” Paul Onwuanibe, CEO, Landmark Africa, assured at a virtual press conference in Lagos recently.

The design of the Centre, according to Onwuanibe, accommodates full and independent operations of Landmark’s services while the Centre co-exists within a completely isolated area on site. “This has ensured that we can go back to normal economic activities as the lockdown is being gradually relaxed,” he assured further.

Landmark Africa is a business, leisure and lifestyle property development firm with 100,000 square metres of prime real estate across Lagos. Ahead of the eventual lifting of the lockdown directive, the company says it will continue to retrofit and upgrade its facilities to ensure that both tenants and visitors are able to carry out their activities within a safe space.

The Covid-19 Treatment Centre in the Landmark Village is a joint venture project between the company and Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO). Richard Ajayi, member of YPO steering committee and Founder of the Bridge Clinic said,“we are aware that we are in a multi-user space, which informed the design of the Emergency Response Centre.”

He revealed that there were already decontamination measures in places as well as the eventual decommissioning of the structure, stressing that there was absolutely no risk of anything happening to anyone in there. “The entire area surrounding the Isolation Centre, labelled the green area, is completely safe.

“We have engaged a world class decontamination firm, Boeker Public Health Services, which shall be fully responsible for decontamination and decommissioning of the structure using WHO approved protocols,” he said.

Ajayi disclosed further that it was their intention to decommission the site by early July when they expected that COVID-19 would peak and the need for isolation centres will drastically reduce. “We will donate all the equipment to build healthcare capacity in Lagos State,” he explained.

As the country begins to adjust to the new reality of working alongside COVID-19, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has provided guidelines for public interactions and engagements. Already, a good number of tenants have resumed operations at Landmark Village, according to Onwuanibe.

Some offices have opened at the Landmark Towers, and a couple of retail unit owners are now providing services to the public. “We have a no-mask, no-entry policy at Landmark; a temperature check is carried out at the entrance and hand sanitizers are provided.

Our recent tenant survey shows that over 70 percent of our tenants are completely confident of Landmark’s ability to cater for their evolving needs,” said Sita Banigo, Landmark’s Business Development Manager.

On concern about potential liability in the event of an infection within Landmark Village, Ada Nwanze Chief Legal Counsel at Landmark, noted that contrary to expectations, ,their tenants were quite satisfied with the proximity of the Emergency Treatment Centre to their business, as it provides a sense of comfort in the event of infection and access to care.

“Data from our tenant survey showed that our tenants are looking forward to collaborating with us on implementing central safety measures. Not only this, we are also upgrading our facilities to ensure that we have as much contactless infrastructure as can be accommodated,” Nwanze assured