Veritasi Homes Recognises 9 Outstanding Realtors

Veritasi Homes, a foremost real estate development company and developers of the Camberwall Estate, Abijo is excited to announce the recognition of its top nine realtors who have achieved exceptional results in surpassing their sales target amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Veritasi Homes, the realtors have proven themselves to be great at what they do and they have leveraged their knowledge of the market and trust between themselves and their clients to deliver an excellent performance.

As an organisation committed to providing wealth creation opportunities for individuals and communities within their sphere of influence, recognising these outstanding realtors aligns firmly with Veritasi’s culture and vision.

The nine realtors recognised seem to have one thing in common- their passion for the job and commitment to succeeding. They are:

EMMANUEL ABIKOYE

Emmanuel Abikoye is an alumnus of Hulk Business School. He has become a consistent leader with a reputation of tenaciously protecting client interest. Emmanuel is a visionary who started his career in the real estate industry in 2014 and had since then put a smile on the faces of over 2,000 people, making them property owners.

Fondly referred to as chief Coach because of his leadership skills, and deep understanding of the industry. He understands that having influence is not just about elevating yourself but about impacting the lives of others. He is a strong believer in self-development which has helped in improving his knowledge of the industry and purposefully on his advice to clients on best transaction options.

ARINZE OKEKE

Arinze Okeke is a realtor with vast experience in the sector which he has used to help several individuals including diasporans become property owners in Nigeria. He is passionate about real estate and constantly impacts the lives of people around. Arinze is a top realtor and was a participant at the Veritasi Homes Business Summit in Kigali, Rwanda last year.

SIMON ADOZI

Simon Adozi is a professional realtor and associate founder of a top tier real estate marketing group in Lagos, Nigeria. Simon provides real estate solutions to clients seeking to buy or lease a secure property in the country that is free from any form of government, legal, or local encumbrance whatsoever.

He has won several awards and has helped several clients in the diaspora to buy and manage high yielding real estate portfolios in Nigeria.

OGE ANTHONY

Okolo Anthony Ogechukwu is an electrical engineering graduate. With his vast experience in the banking, telecoms and oil and gas sectors, Ogechukwu could still make his mark in the real estate industry. For him, being a salesperson is a life skill that has survived and sustained him over the years. He finds joy and total satisfaction from his clients truly gratifying.

FUNKE KEHINDE

Funke Kehinde is a realtor with an excellent pedigree and a force to reckon within the real estate industry. She started her entrepreneurial journey about five years ago after working for over a decade in a real estate company as the facility manager and the head of the property department (sales and lettings). Her drive and passion for client satisfaction inspired her to establish her real estate marketing company to attend to the various housing needs of her numerous clientele.

She has directly trained and empowered well over 500 entrepreneurs in real estate marketing and provides mentorship through her platform. Her career goal is to impact lives through professionalism and Integrity.

NGOZI MARCIA EFUNWA

Ngozi Marcia Efunwa is a passionate and result-driven real estate serial marketer who discovered real estate marketing in her quest for financial freedom and has achieved unimaginable success. She is passionate about real estate investment as she believes it is the most tangible thing anyone can invest in and it’s one of the most reliable means to create wealth.

CHRISTINE OKANG

Christine is a go-getter and she is motivated by rejection because that is the only way to prove her detractors wrong. Her work ethics and knowledge of the industry are amazing. She is always looking out for new ways to deliver value.

LAIDE OKUBENA RAZAQ

Laide Okubena is a multiple award-winning realtor and entrepreneur. He is alumni of the Lagos Business School and the University of Lagos.

He is also a motivational speaker, certified business,

and loves real estate. He features on TV and radio shows to talk about real estate investment portfolios. He loves traveling and meeting new people as well as reading.

UZOAKWU OKORONKWO

Uzoaku Okoronkwo is a real estate consultant. She is richly experienced in the field of real estate management and has an impressive combination of diverse expertise and knowledge across various value chains in the real estate industry.

Uzoaku runs a successful real estate consulting company borne out of her unmatched interest and resolve to always guide investors towards making the right and best investment decisions.