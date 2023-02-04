Landbrick Properties appoints advisory board members, marks first anniversary

Landbrick Properties and Investment Limited, a fast-rising property company, has appointed new members to its advisory board as the firm recently marks its first anniversary.

As part of activities to celebrate its first anniversary, the real estate firm awarded outstanding employees and realtors that have contributed to the growth of the firm since its inception.

Femi Autine, managing director and chief executive officer in his welcome address noted that good services with integrity would continue to be relevant in every means of running a real estate firm, despite the huge challenges the tedious economy is bringing forth.

He stated that the real estate industry is still the most profitable investment option for investors while advising individuals and corporations to tap opportunities in the industry.

“Landbrick is trying all her possible best not to derail from the vision of customer’s satisfaction and ensure a reasonable percentage of Nigerians have access to real estate investment,” he said.

“One of our projects, Belmont park beside Pan Atlantic University in Ibeju Lekki, is a huge project which Nigerians should look forward to,” he added.

He equally thanked investors for displaying unalloyed support towards the growth of Landbrick as it is now a year old.

The new members appointed to the firm advisory board are; Egbeyemi Omolara, Shola Olapade, Barrister O.A Alao, John Oluwagbemiro, Yomi Kuti, Collins Ejeckam, Adeola Oluwafemi and Olufunke Akiode.

The guests, especially the investors were taking through opportunities in the industry, especially in patronizing Landbrick property.

Also, there were lots of commendations from individuals and organisation to the team leading the firm for truly living up to its mandate of keeping to customers’ satisfaction and value creation in Nigeria’s real estate industry.