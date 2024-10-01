Lagos offers developers fresh guide on building approvals to avoid demolition

The Lagos State government has offered restate estate developers in the state fresh guide on how to get building approvals to avoid the pain of demolishing their buildings after construction.

In recent time, a good number of buildings have been demolished by the state government, citing lack of building approvals or contravention of existing physical laws. This has always left sour taste in the mouth of the residents as the victims lose either homes or investment or both.

To avoid all these, the state, in a recent state, documented the various requirements which a builder must meet in order to obtain the relevant authorities approval to continue with a planned construction.

Those many of these requirements are quite relevant and necessary to ensure building stability and safety of buildings, some, according developers are spurious and seem to be there for the purpose of generating revenue to the state government.

In the new disoensation in Lagos, to get approval, the state requires a builder to provide:

Proof of Ownership: This is aimed to show that the the applicant is the rightful owner of the land or property on which the building is planned. Incorporated into this document are Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), a Deed of Assignment, or any other legal documents confirming the ownership rights. The state reasons that having this document prevents property rights conflicts. It assures the government that the building is on legitimately owned land.

Tax Clearance Certificate: a developer is required to provide a Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) which certifies that all taxes have been paid or are in good standing. It also shows that a person or entity has complied with their tax responsibilities to the government. It is essential to the building process in Lagos where tax is an integral part of governance. Without the certificate, a builder finds it difficult to apply for and get permits and approvals.

Land Use Charge Receipt: In Lagos, land is an equivalent of an oil well. So the state does not joke with the tax it charges land or property owners. So, this receipt is an essential document that indicates if a particular area or land is designated for residential, commercial, or industrial uses. The receipt is required before one can get a building permit and approvals.

Structural Engineer’s Supervision Letter: The aim of this particular item is to prevent the high incidence in the state. The letter is a document that gives property owners peace of mind regarding the safety of the project and reassures regulatory authorities that a qualified professional will oversee the work.

Subsoil Investigation Report: This is also aimed to prevent building collapse by determining the texture of the soil on which a building is to be sited. It is produced by certified geotechnical engineers, and contains data on groundwater levels, soil types, and bearing capacities. The report is needed to direct the foundation design and construction approach by detecting potential concerns such as soil instability and groundwater issues.

Electrical Drawings: Electrical drawings are essential records that offer thorough layouts for a building’s electrical systems. This is meant to ensure safety laws and standards which is why the drawings are expected to contain layouts for wiring, circuit configurations, lighting, and power distribution.

Mechanical Drawings: These drawings are very important in construction projects as tthey detail the mechanical systems of a building, such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, and other mechanical installations. The drawings provide specifications for equipment layout, pipe systems, and airflow designs, ensuring that all mechanical aspects work properly and safely.

Other more traditional or familiar requirements are the Survey and layout plans, and structural drawings, The state explains that a survey plan is necessary for building projects because it guarantees that the dimensions and borders of a plot of land comply to the laws.

The developer is also required to produce Architectural Drawings which is sealed, signed, and stamped by an Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON)-registered architect. This is expected to provide comprehensive plans and specifications of the proposed structure, including layout, measurements, and architectural elements.

These designs show that the building codes and regulations in Lagos are being followed, which is essential for getting building permits. It also acts as a construction blueprint, steering the project from start to finish and reducing expensive errors.

On its part, the structural drawing gives critical information regarding the dimensions, materials, and construction procedures to be employed, ensuring that the building is safe, stable, and following the state’s building rules. Such a drawing usually comprises specifications for foundations, beams, columns, load-bearing walls, and other components.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

