FG’s infrastructure push to deliver 6,612 housing units in 13 states

The federal government says construction work has started on 6,612 housing units to be delivered in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of its ongoing infrastructure development efforts.

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, who gave his hint in Abuja recently, explained that the delivery of those housing units is aimed at addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit, adding that it is a key component of the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda just as it marks a significant step in providing affordable housing for citizens and boosts economic growth.

Dangiwa, has also declared that Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary signifies the beginning of a new era of prosperity, urging citizens to view current economic challenges as necessary sacrifices for sustainable development.

In a statement released on Monday by Mark Chieshe, Special Adviser on Media & Strategy to the Minister, Dangiwa emphasized that this year’s celebration marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey toward harnessing its vast resources for the collective benefit of all citizens.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for dismantling key barriers to growth, such as fuel subsidies and the multiple foreign exchange windows, which had long hampered national progress.

“The hemorrhaging of our national wealth has been stopped under President Tinubu.

“We are now entering a phase where Nigeria’s resources are being directed toward critical infrastructure, boosting industrial growth, and making the country a more prosperous and livable place,” Dangiwa stated.

The Minister highlighted the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting unprecedented reforms, especially in housing and urban development.

Dangiwa pointed to significant achievements, including the construction of 6,612 housing units across 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with many nearing completion.

He underscored the Ministry’s commitment to a “Zero Tolerance for Uncompleted Projects” policy and detailed urban renewal and slum upgrading projects in 26 locations nationwide, aimed at providing essential infrastructure such as roads, water, electricity, and streetlights.

Dangiwa also spotlighted the forthcoming National Social Housing Fund, a key part of President Tinubu’s pledge to make homeownership affordable for all Nigerians, regardless of income.

He further revealed ongoing collaborations with the World Bank to improve land administration and unlock over $300 billion in dormant capital.

As the nation celebrates its independence, President Tinubu has called for a modest observance, urging Nigerians to remain hopeful and patient as the country progresses toward a brighter future.

