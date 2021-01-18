How student housing growth story suffers setback from ASUU strikes

Available statistics show that investment opportunities in student housing have really attracted private capital, mainly from domestic investors, leading to the growth story in that real estate sub-market.

But this growth story has been punctured significantly by frequent industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over funding agreement with the federal government. This took a turn for the worse in 2020 when the union stayed away from lecture rooms for nine months.

Apart from affecting demand, this development which was made worse by Covid-19 pandemic also discouraged new investments while existing investors suffered downside effects of zero demand.

“There has been no demand for student housing as a result of the universities’ strike over funding agreements with the central government,” confirmed an investor who did not want to be named, hoping that the peace agreement the lecturers have reached with the government would be more permanent than in previous seasons.

According to the investor, ASUU strike and the pandemic have conspired to change the dynamics of student housing, adding that private capital that has gone into developing hostel facilities on campuses is becoming hard to recoup.

“But we have seen growth in this market. We have see opportunities which any investor would find compelling,” the investor noted, adding, “growth will continue to happen here despite the odds.”

Records show that about 70 percent of Nigeria’s growing college population is seeking alternative accommodation outside poor campus hostels, meaning that the dilapidated on-campus hostels are able to provide accommodation for only 30 percent of the university students whose annual enrolment rate stands at 12 percent.

An analysis of the market by Real Estate Investment Series (REIS) powered by Estate Intel in partnership with K.Parkwood Properties, shows that the gap between student housing needs and supply has become widened, thereby opening investment opportunities for prospective investors.

“This gap is evident in the increased number of enrolling students into tertiary institutions in the country,” said Dolapo Omidire, Research Director at Estate Intel, citing figures posted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The figures show that 1.8 million candidates registered for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and 1.9 million candidates were registered in 2020 which is the highest number in the 41 years history of the board.

Student housing as an investment asset can generate about 22 percent returns which is more than double what commercial real estate gives and more than the 4-5 percent returns per annum on residential real estate, according to Abayomi Onasanya, Founder/CEO of Student Accommod8, who spoke to BusinessDay.

Student Accommod8 has already provided over 400 beds across three sites with plans to start construction on 2,500 beds across five sites. One of its latest developments is Cedar House, a N350 million facility comprising 140 beds situated in Pan Atlantic University (PAU) campus along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Apart from the good lifestyle living experience it offers, Cedar House also offers fees which Omotoyosi Belgore, the company’s chief operating officer, says is quite competitive at N850,000 per annum for single bed space; N700,000 for a double bed space, and N580,000 per student for a room with four bed spaces.

Amawhe said that students were spending, on the average, about $1000 every year on hostel fee and, specifically in Lagos, students spend about $300- $360 for a bed space per annum, that is, for the ones that are semi-furnished. “For fully furnished, you will see hostels that go for as high as N700,000-N850,000 per year,” he added.

The existence of opportunities in this market was confirmed by Rotimi Akindipe, CEO, Groveworld Realties, who stressed that “hostels for students are an opportunity that is crying for investment and if a developer has an understanding with an institution, it is a worthwhile investment.”

Godwin Asuelimen, Head, Core Product, Propertypro.ng, agrees, saying that investment in student hostel is viable, especially in areas with high number of tertiary institutions.

“It is a booming market and something that is growing at the moment. You see a lot of people investing, especially off-campus. It has been higher in areas that have booming student population like Lagos, Benin, Enugu and Port-Harcourt,” Asuelimen pointed out.