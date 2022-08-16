Hörmann assures builders, homeowners of new deal with quality doors

A leading European door manufacturer, Hörmann, has assured Nigerian builders and homeowners of a new deal with high-quality doors for their homes.

The company assures further that it is poised to raise the bar in customer satisfaction by giving them time-proven attention to detail in the quality of materials used in the door manufacturing processes.

Addressing the stakeholders recently at the introduction of the German door brand in Lagos, Ajibade Yusuf, the Managing Director and Founder of SarniaRock International Limited, the official distributor of Hörmann products in Nigeria and West Africa, said it is a new dawn for customers in Nigeria.

Yusuf said that the brand would provide the quality to appease Nigerian’s craving for superior and durable products. He told the audience that SarniaRock would provide an end-to-end solution in procurement, foreign exchange, installation as well as after-sales service to their customers.

He noted that Hörmann doors, which started production in 1935 in Germany, stood out from the crowd because “the manufacturer produces based on requirements and precession that delivers personalized emotional connection for clients satisfaction far above what competition offers in the market.”

Continuing, he said, “we want to be part of our client’s story by working with them from idea creation or conceptualization of the building, that is, at the design and drawing stage. This allows us to understand the needs of our customers very well as we can provide technical support from the onset.”

According to him, SarniaRock has highly trained engineers on the ground to ensure the measurement is accurate and the product is installed correctly. “Our team in Lagos is well positioned to travel across the country to provide one-to-one/face-to-face rapport with our customers,” he assured.

Yusuf revealed that after-sales service was another added value the clients would enjoy from Hörmann as there is a dedicated support team and highly trained technicians and engineers to assist with installation and maintenance.

He noted that Hörmann products, the market leader in Europe with a range of products, have varied guarantee periods of 1 to 10 years which speaks volumes about the quality and the confidence they have in their brand which has been in existence for over 80 years.

The day’s meeting witnessed a zoom meeting between the stakeholders in the building industry in Nigeria and representatives of Hörmann in UAE who gave insights into the opportunities the former stands to gain by using the Hörmann brand and varieties of doors available for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings including perimeter protection system.