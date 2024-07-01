Home buyers excited as Gazania Park enters market with good value propositions

Nigerians looking for homes to buy, especially those in the Lekki area of Lagos, were excited recently when Gazania Park entered the property market with value propositions that make it a good buy and an investor’s wise pick.

A luxury development located at Periwinkle Estate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Gazania Park is owned by Blue Square Limited, a leading property development company reputed for its legacy of excellence in estate development in choice locations.

Gazania Park is a new addition to Blue Square’s portfolio and, according to its officials, it reflects their commitment to creating spaces and seamlessly blending functionality and style, promising residents an unparalleled living experience in a sought-after location.

“Gazania Park presents an outstanding opportunity to live among Periwinkle’s character, heritage, and culture. This impressive development is home to a collection of stylish 1-bedroom apartments, and 2 & 3-bedroom apartments with staff quarters.

It was designed with the sophisticated and discerning in mind, upholding the tenets of class, style, quality, and innovation,” Babasola Aluko, a director at Blue Square, noted in a statement.

Recently, the company signed contract agreement with Al-Mansour Contracting & Engineering in their office in Ikoyi. Al-Mansour Construction is known for its expertise and commitment to quality.

It brings decades of experience in the construction industry to this project. Aluko believes that its proven track record of successful projects aligns perfectly with the vision and goals of Blue Square for the Gazania Park project. The signing ceremony had key representatives of both organizations in attendance.

“Bringing together modern architecture and interior design, Gazania is designed to be one of the contemporary residences in the area. Each apartment within this opulent development possesses distinctive design details and high-end finishing, setting a new benchmark for urban living.

Apartments will offer picturesque and serene water views of Lekki Phase 1 and its environs, serving as an ideal home with exciting children’s adventures and beautiful family memories that are a part of everyday life,” the CEO disclosed.

Aluko disclosed further that they are excited to partner with Al-Mansour Engineering on the Gazania Park project, explaining that their reputation for excellence and attention to detail will ensure that they deliver a world-class development that exceeds expectations and adds value to the Lekki community.

He described Gazania as a bold signature project at a much sought-after location where life, elegance, and design, are all rolled into one in an exclusive, gated community with world-class landmarks, culture, and glitz. The project enjoys proximity to upscale malls, lounges, bars, and family relaxation centres which speak to their resolve to promote a unique lifestyle.

Wael Mansour, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Mansour Engineering, said that their firm is known for its expertise, reliability, and commitment to excellence, adding that, with a portfolio of successful projects spanning over 30 years, Al-Mansour Engineering and Contracting is trusted by clients for delivering outstanding results in record time.

“We believe in maintaining the highest standard of professionalism, integrity, creativity, positive attitude, and delivery that meets and surpass expectations while offering prompt and lasting solutions that stand the test of time.

We are constantly providing efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective services of the highest level of quality and we look forward to working with the Blue Square team to deliver Gazania Park,” he assured.