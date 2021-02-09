Here are reasons Beechwood Park 2 is haven for investment, homeownership

For being a smart community that offers homeowners the necessary amenities required for daily living and also for being located a short drive from the future Lagos International Airport, Beechwood Park 2 estate is said to be a new haven for home seekers and those looking for good assets to invest in.

Particularly for being close to the region’s largest Deep Sea Port and major Nigerian and international companies, this new estate being developed by Mixta Africa is also an investment haven.

What this means is that property value will appreciate fast because of these developments, when completed, will attract people and ancillary industries that will be needing homes, office and other work spaces.

Infrastructure is also part of the reasons this new estate is a compelling destination. It offers prospective residents Wi-fi, recreational sports centres, on-site laundromat, solar power, and 24/7 facility management. Furthermore, its location allows easy access to great schools, parks and playgrounds, reliable health care, shopping centres, financial institutions, and office spaces.

In its first phase, Beechwood Park was sold out with over 540 units of residential and commercial properties. The demand led to the quick response of the Mixta team with a second phase, promising over 670 units of 2 and 3-bedroom apartments as well as 3-bedroom terraces.

“The first phase of the Beechwood Park development sold out with 540 units and was even over-subscribed with about 66 units,” Sade Hughes, Mixta Nigeria’s country manager, confirmed.

She recalled that some homeowners became instant landlords as Mixta immediately secured tenants for those who were interested, thereby securing their investment. “We expect similar exceptional levels of demand for BWP II due to the community-based development, housing build quality, and improved smart technology,” she added.

Potential investors and homeowners enjoy a variety of flexible payment plans and also have the opportunity to participate in the off-plan promotion through the ground-breaking Mixta Flex scheme.

Under this scheme, purchasers benefit from the National Housing Fund (NHF) mortgage scheme that allows owners to spread payment for as many as 25 years.

Under the Mixta Flex promotional payment plan, monthly installments begin from as low as N34,000 and the installments can be spread across 12 to 36 months for purchasers to build up their equity contribution.

The remaining balance will thereafter be attractive due to the NHF mortgage payment from N14.8 million for a 2-bedroom apartment of 75 square metres and from N21.2 million for a 105 square metre 3-bedroom apartment.

In addition to the payment plans, Mixta is also offering a 5-percent discount on outright purchases.

All the properties under promotional terms are to be offered as shell homes with the structures built to exquisite standards. Fittings and fixtures will also be added at the purchaser’s discretion.

Outright purchasers stand a chance of winning home appliances including the ultimate prize of a voucher worth N1million.