Funds breathes life into social housing, finances homes for IDPs, others in Borno

In tune with its mandate and promise of delivering affordable homes to the most vulnerable people in Nigeria, Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) is breathing life into social housing across many states of the federation.

The Funds has already left strong footprints in Delta, Nasarawa, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Yobe under its social housing scheme delivered in partnership with the government of the respective states. In Borno State, it has financed homes for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and low-income earners.

The scheme validates the Funds commitment to social housing in Nigeria, as the houses delivered are priced at N1.8million. At the moment, the Funds has over 11,615 homes either completed or ongoing and has, in the process, employed at least 64,000 workers, directly and indirectly.

“The Family Homes Funds is focused on its responsibility of delivering on government’s agenda for ensuring that millions of Nigerians living in unacceptable housing conditions not only have access to a safe, decent, and affordable home but sustainable jobs too,” Femi Odewole, the Funds MD, assured.

Odewole spoke in Borno State where the Funds has financed the development of 1000 homes targeted at the IDPs and low-income workers who are considered vulnerable given the “unacceptable housing conditions” in which they live.

Recently, 300 housing units financed by Funds were commissioned in the state which was the Funds’ very first partner, according to Odewole.

A couple of months ago, 700 homes comprising 200 in Chibok and 500 in Yana Yaskuri were completed and handed over to previously displaced families, making it a total of 1,000 homes that have now been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries in the state.

“We are committed to improving lives of Nigerians wherever they may be; Family Homes Funds is in Borno as a testament to the partnership we have enjoyed with the state, and the hardworking governor, with whom we have shared values towards improving the lives of people,” Odewole revealed.

He revealed further that they were delighted that the promise of delivering affordable homes to some of the most vulnerable people in Nigeria was being fulfilled. “It is our privilege to partner with the state government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum,” he noted.

Read also: Throne Homes launches affordable housing In Abuja

The 300 housing units comprising semi-detached 2-bedrooms were commissioned by Governor Zulum in the company of Odewole and the Fund’s managing team.

These houses are located in Ngamdu, one of the several towns in Kaga Local Government that have been attacked by insurgent groups over the years, leading to displacements and loss of homes. The housing project, which is one of many, complements the state’s initiative to reconstruct, rehabilitate and resettle thousands of families as a new lease of life begins.

Through a partnership between the federal government and the Borno State government, up to 3,200 families who have had to contend with the challenges of being displaced and living in makeshift tents will have access to brand new homes in their original communities to start new lives.

The scheme, financed by the FHF and taking place across several parts of the state, is also providing up to 12,000 jobs for young people and enabling the long journey towards rebuilding these communities.

‘’We began this partnership with the Family Homes Funds about two years ago and, so far, we are delighted about the impact the partnership is making. We wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Funds for this very important contribution towards the rebuilding of several communities in Borno state,” Babagana Zulum, said.

He assured that the remaining homes would be completed within the next one year and will be allocated to the most vulnerable people in the state. The state, he added, looked forward to more of this partnership, especially through the social housing programme that is being implemented by FHF throughout the country.

‘’As we have always mentioned, our decision to partner with Family Homes Funds was influenced by the need to ensure the protection and safety of our people. So, we are happy to present these homes to families that have been displaced and homeless for a long time now.

“We are also ready to relocate many more families as more homes are completed in other parts of the state. IDP camps have been faced with so many challenges, and we believe these homes will come as a great relief for the families,” the governor hoped.