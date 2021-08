Throne Investment Homes Limited (TIHL),one of the leading real estate development and construction companies has launched its affordable housing initiative in Abuja. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that with as little as N50,000, residents in the capital city stand a chance to own their dream homes. Speaking on the launch of the initiative, Olalekan…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login