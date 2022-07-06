FPL modifies out-of-home landscape with new billboards

FPL Media, an outdoor advertising agency in Nigeria, debuted its appealing billboards in Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, in an effort to offer a perfect opportunity for Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising and allow brands and businesses to delve deep into their creative skills and bring out the best.

Speaking on the newly launched billboards, Lanre Ashaolu, chief executive officer, FPL Media, said the deployment of the new billboards is the agency’s contribution to the OOH subsector of the advertising industry in Nigeria.

“Adeola Odeku is a melting point in an ultra-highbrow area where every business puts its best foot forward. The road is open for the audience to see the entire beauty and architecture of the street,” he said.

Ashaolu also said that the new offering’s unique selling proposition (USP) is its high recall rate, visibility, and reach and added that the area’s target audiences are upwardly mobile people and businesses.

“Decision-makers, multinationals, indigenous and global brands have a presence, live and work on Adeola Odeku. So, if you want to talk to people that make decisions on your business, you need to let your brand be seen on the highbrow Adeola Odeku,” he added.

Furthermore, concerning the comparison of static outdoor with LED billboards in terms of measurability, Mr. Ashaolu noted that the issue of measurement would soon be a thing of the past, adding that modern static OOH is equipped with updated technological tools concerning consumer lifestyle, behaviour, and demographic analysis.

“As long as many practitioners invest in the software and technology to provide the solution that clients want, the challenge of measurement will soon be over. Advertising companies are smartly and creatively using the data available in the OOH space to enhance and improve the static OOH space. “This allows an equal level of comparison between the two advertising formats,” he said.

Also, while assuring industry practitioners that the platforms are 100% ready for deployment, Ashaolu mentioned innovation to be at the core of FPL Media’s practice. “Media planners and brand managers understand who their target audience is,” he said.

“What that simply means is that, based on the demographics of the area where our platform is, they need to target their campaign to ensure their product offerings reach the target. If your offering cuts across all demographics, your product should be able to appeal to them as well. Despite the fact that we own the platforms, content and target audience are important.”

Recently, FPL added new platforms to its top-notch offerings in Ikeja and its metropolitan environs. FPL Media out-of-home presence can now be noticeably seen and felt on CIPM Way, Alausa Central Business District, Ikeja; Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja; Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Alausa, Ikeja, and Magodo Alausa along Lagos Ibadan Expressway.