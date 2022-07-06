Mixta Africa, FHA move to reduce housing deficit

In a bid to reduce the housing deficit in the country, Mixta Africa, in collaboration with the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria (FHA), has commenced action to provide more housing units for Nigerians.

Sade Hughes, country manager, Mixta Africa, disclosed this at the recent soft inauguration of Expressview Estate Lugbe, Abuja, a partnership project between Mixta Africa and the FHA.

Speaking at the event Hughes, said the firm was carefully selected as a partner on the project because of its stellar records and commendable projects across Africa.

According to her, the developer has been leading the development of Africa, adding that it decided to expand its business to Abuja by partnering with FHA Mortgage Bank.

She stressed that Mixta’s objective is to reduce the housing deficit and develop well-planned communities.

Also, Ugochukwu Ndubuisi, Mixta executive director of Legal and Corporate Services, noted that the partnership was a welcome development as the company takes pride in building communities.

He said: “We have built properties in Lagos, Port Harcourt and now, we are in Abuja and we will use the Expressview Estate project in Lugbe to showcase our capability. We will complete this project on time and move to other ones.”

Ndubuisi said the estate is properly planned and built with quality and solid infrastructure in mind. “There are favourable payment plans and mortgage options to encourage ease of payment for Nigerians. Prices start from N51m, payment plan is outright 12 months and 18 months,” he explained.

Hayatudeen Awwal, managing director, FHA Mortgage Bank, said the partnership with Mixta Africa would ensure the effective delivery of the project in Lugbe.

“Any development in Lugbe that is along the road is for the Federal Housing Authority. We delivered Gwarinpa, Karu, Maitama, Asokoro and Kubwa estates, and now we are here. The entire project will be funded to deliver houses with ease. We carefully selected the partners. We would have commissioned the project but the mask on the plot of land delayed the process,” Awwal said.