GetBundi launches to provide accessible STEM education for Africans

In a bid to equip African youths with high quality, accessible and affordable Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and STI digital skills, Wings of Justice Limited has launched GetBundi, an education technology platform.

The new edtech platform was unveiled on June 30, 2022 targeting to refocus Africa’s education towards STEM and digital skills as a way to lift millions out of poverty.

Speaking at the launch, Osita Oparaugo, CEO/founder of GetBundi, said the idea of GetBundi sparked from an understanding that only countries with STEM-enabled citizenry can achieve meaningful development.

He emphasised the need for the African youth to be empowered by an understanding and appreciation of science and technology so that young people can harness STEM skills to overcome the many challenges facing the continent.

“To the glory of God, we are launching our STEM and STI platform that will refocus Africa’s education towards science and digital skills and lift millions of Africans out of poverty,” he said.

The GetBundi founder projected that the platform would support and upskill 10 million Africans in the next 10 years through STEM and STI digital skills acquisition via a strategy tagged ‘The GetBundi Vision 2032’.

“GetBundi is not a replacement for the traditional method of teaching or physical secondary school. Rather, it is a supplement that can be used as a teachers’ aid, to support continuous learning in-school students and as a study guide for out-of-school students/homeschoolers,” he said.

Juliet Ijeh, programme coordinator of GetBundi, noted that the motivation for the project is to get STEM learning across as many youths as possible irrespective of their location, especially with the high level of insecurity across Africa which has made learning in schools more difficult.

“This product will make innovative learning attractive to young minds such that even after secondary school, some of them can decide to be entrepreneurs, or go into creative and productive activities,” Ijeh said.