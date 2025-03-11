Female architects in Nigeria have joined calls for equal representation and economic empowerment in the built environment and beyond.

The architects noted that with women occupying less than 5 percent of leadership positions in the country, stressing that achieving true equality requires policy implementation, systemic change, and collective action.

The spoke at the 2025 International Women Day (IWD) programme in Abuja organised by Female Architects of Nigeria where industry leaders, emphasized the urgent need to bridge gender gaps in leadership, business opportunities, and decision-making roles.

Themed Accelerated Action, Closing Gaps Creating Opportunities, the event which brought together key figures, including Princess Edna, President of the National Council of Women’s Societies, and Ellen, Chair of the Dynamic Fund, among others.

Discussants emphasized that despite years of advocacy, Nigerian women still face deep-rooted systemic barriers that hinder their advancement across political, economic, and social spheres.

In her opening address, Ene Agada, President of Female Architects of Nigeria, outlined two critical objectives: ensuring that all women have the right to speak and teach, and fostering an inclusive society where diversity is reflected in leadership and decision-making.

“Our voices must be equal. We must challenge the status quo, support one another, and advocate for systemic changes in our organizations and communities,” Agada urged, emphasizing that meaningful change requires concrete steps from individuals and institutions alike.

Keynote speaker, Dada Alamutu highlighted Nigeria’s slow progress in translating gender-equality policies into action, despite being a signatory to international agreements.

She revealed concerning statistics about gender representation in leadership. Women occupy less than 5 percent of leadership positions in the country.

“In the corporate sector, only 3.97% of women hold senior management positions. The political landscape also reflects this disparity, as the 2023 elections saw a decline in female representation, with only four women elected as governors or deputy governors across 36 states”, she added.

She further stated that the education and literacy sector also faces challenges, as millions of girls remain out of school, especially in rural areas.

“Additionally, violence against women continues to be a major concern, with rising reports of domestic abuse and sexual harassment. Many states still lack adequate legal protection for victims”, Alamutu added.

Despite these setbacks, Alamutu acknowledged that some progress has been made, particularly in the areas of entrepreneurship and digital inclusion. However, she emphasized that true equality demands stronger legal frameworks and better implementation of policies.

Representing Mobolaji Adeniyi, Second Vice President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Chioma Ogboniya pointed out how the COVID-19 pandemic worsened gender disparities. Many women faced job losses, increased domestic violence, and economic insecurity due to the crisis.

“We need more than just policies, we need implementation.

Nigeria’s gender policy calls for 25% female representation in all elected and appointed positions, yet we are far from achieving this. Without firm legislative backing and societal commitment, gender equality will remain an unfulfilled promise”, Ogboniya said.

The calls for action extended beyond political and economic spheres, as speakers emphasized the need for gender equality in all aspects of life. They stressed the importance of ensuring that girls have equal access to quality education and are supported to remain in school.

Additionally, they advocated for better healthcare services for women, including improved maternal care. Another key demand was the strict enforcement of laws to protect women from violence and workplace discrimination, ensuring a safer and more inclusive society.

Several grassroots organisations and women in leadership, academia, and media were recognized for their efforts in advancing gender rights. However, speakers agreed that more needs to be done.

Grace Ike, Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, emphasized the importance of patriotism in shaping narratives around gender equality.

“Let’s not just commemorate this day—let’s make every day count for the women who still struggle to be heard, seen, and valued,” she declared, urging participants to use their platforms to amplify women’s voices and hold policymakers accountable.

