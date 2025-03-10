Palton Morgan Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Nigeria, marked the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) with strong commitment to advancing gender inclusion in the corporate and real estate sectors.

In alignment with this year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ the company highlighted the urgency of faster progress toward gender equality while reaffirming its dedication to empowering women in leadership and business.

Palton Morgan in commemorating the 2025 IWD reaffirmed its pledge to accelerate gender equality by championing initiatives that empower women, drive leadership advancement, and foster a more inclusive business environment.

“If we continue at our current pace, achieving gender equality could take another five generations. The theme ‘Accelerate Action’ is a call for us to actively push for change, ensuring that the next generations do not have to wait over a century to see tangible progress,” Folake Johnson, head, brand and marketing, Palton Morgan, said on Friday March 7, 2025.

She underscored the urgent need to fast-track gender equality efforts, referencing data from the World Economic Forum, which projects that full gender parity may not be achieved until 2158.

“Today, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment as a company and as women in Palton Morgan to supporting one another toward leadership and professional advancement. Our tagline, ‘Advancing Lives,’ is deeply rooted in our commitment to inclusion and female leadership across our organization.”

Reinforcing Palton Morgan’s leadership in driving inclusivity in the real estate sector, Johnson highlighted that the company maintains at least 50% female representation in leadership, reflecting a strong commitment to gender balance and inclusivity. “Gender equality is not just an idea we advocate for, it is something we actively integrate into our operations.”

Delphine Misan-Arenyeka, non-executive director, Palton Morgan, reiterated the company’s dedication to fostering a gender-inclusive environment across all levels of its operations. According to her, the company empowers women to thrive by providing an enabling environment for them to excel as professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

“Palton Morgan is an inclusive organization that prioritizes gender diversity, from corporate governance to operations, sales, and every aspect of our business. Our goal is to see women not only participating but also shaping the trajectory of real estate in Nigeria.

Misan-Arenyeka said that a woman with economic empowerment influences her family, her society, and ultimately the economy at large. “Women play multiple roles in society, mothers, sisters, colleagues, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

“When you celebrate and uplift women, you amplify their impact. By accelerating action, we commit to mentorship, creating opportunities, and fostering leadership so that more women can rise and redefine the future”, she said.

