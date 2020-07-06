Estate surveyors begin research on property market data to guide investors, home buyers

Determined to make a difference in professional service offering, estate surveyors and valuers have begun research on what it calls Lagos Consensus Property Market Data aimed to guide investors in their investment decisions.

The estate surveyors, under the aegis of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIEVS), Lagos State Branch, say the research project is also aimed to guide home buyers in their market search and also help their colleagues in their professional practice, especially estate agency.

“The delivery of this project has, however, been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic disruption. The pandemic will also affect the proposed technical reports we have scheduled for Abule Ado area explosion before the lockdown.

“But while we have re-invigorated the research project and rescheduled delivery date for the next few weeks, consultation with the stakeholders at the Abule Ado incident could not commence till the relaxed lockdown period about two weeks ago,” Adedotun Bamigbola, the branch chairman, explained .

Bamigbola, who spoke at a press briefing in Lagos to review the activities of the institution in the past 12 months, informed that within this period, the Research and Development Sub-committee of the institution started its master classes with two days training on Land Titling and Documentation.

The training, he said, was the first of its kind in the institution. “It reveals a direction in which we can further develop our practice reach as estate surveyors and valuers with the opportunity to provide better services for property owners seeking the perfection of their title or consultancy in land administration,” he said, noting that this was a key component of their services.

After a successful outing with the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment as part of their strategic partnership programme, the institution also intends to continue its partnership with relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the built environment in order to provide needed professional input into government’s policies.

“We have also activated our strategic partnership with Echostone Nigeria Limited, in the private sector. Echostone is now a regular feature at our key programmes and we look forward to having more partnerships with private sector players,” the chairman added.

The institution was also able to build capacity within this period through their existing and newly initiated programmes such as the Students’ Workplace Experience. Capacity building programmes such as the Heads of Practice Business Forum (HOP) and the Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) were also held with pointers to existing areas of practice for members.

The institution will be marking its golden jubilee this year and, according to the chairman, the celebration had already started with the hosting of their branch elders in March 2020. “The grand finale of the celebration will be at a dinner and awards night on December 3, 2020. This, coincidentally, was also the date the first meeting of the Lagos State Branch was held,” he recalled.

The chairman disclosed that the branch has also supported the on-going fight against Covid-19 with the donation of 100 pieces of high-quality face shields and 60 pieces of personal protective gowns to protect the healthcare workers in the frontline of the war against the pandemic.

“We also produced a short public awareness video on health precautions against Covid-19 which was widely circulated on social media,” he said.