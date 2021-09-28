Eaton unveils new fire safety solutions for buildings

Eaton, a power management company has unveiled its latest innovations to detect and prevent fire hazards in buildings at the 5th International Construction, Building Materials & Technologies Exhibition expo which was held in Lagos.

Some of the company’s products showcased include a broad portfolio of power management safety solutions such as arc-flash-mitigation products, fire alarms, and detection systems amongst others.

Kunmi Odunoku, marketing manager for Eaton in West Africa, said: ‘The exponential growth of the industry places an even greater responsibility on players to ensure that the best safety solutions are in place ensuring that both lives and properties are protected.’

Nigeria’s construction industry has grown exponentially over the past few years accounting for about 43 percent of the total value of housing projects on the continent recording 100,000 new homes annually.

Analysts project continuous growth in the future and could secure the country a spot in the top 20 economies on earth by 2050.

The International Construction, Building Materials & Technologies Exhibition hosted over 80 exhibitors from 13 countries including Australia, Italy, China, Belarus, Germany, Mexico, Singapore, Poland, Turkey, Spain, Egypt, Nigeria, and India, and more than 5.200 attendees.

Odunoku further said that Eaton has an unwavering commitment to training, technology advancement, and knowledge-sharing to further enhance Nigeria’s existing power management infrastructure.

“Events like this provide an avenue for knowledge transfer as attendees have access to one-on-one live product demonstrations which cannot be overemphasized,” he said.

Odunoku said that in line with Eaton’s commitment to developing more efficient, sustainable power management solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of the world, the company will continue to advocate for the adoption of comprehensive safety solutions through the education and training of relevant stakeholders and end customers.