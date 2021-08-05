Developers urged to build more affordable homes, smart cities

Femi Austine, a real estate expert, has urged business leaders, particularly – real estate developers across the African continent to build more affordable homes and develop smart cities worthy of investment.

Austine, chief strategist, and general manager of DPKay Homes and Property Limited disclosed this at the 10th year edition of the West African Innovation Awards held recently in Lagos.

He said he desires that real estate developers across Africa collaborate to achieve a common goal of seeing cities across the continent transform into smart cities.

The entrepreneur who also is the founder and chief executive officer of Landbrick Properties and Investment Limited further said that African diaspora are relying on developers to build a continent that everyone will be proud of in the future.

“We stay committed to the dream, and that dream is to make Africa a place – the black race, those at home and in the diaspora will be proud of,” he said.

“We, the players, in the real estate space have a huge role to play in positioning Africa as that continent worthy of investment and living,” he noted.

“Our brothers and sisters scattered abroad are relying on our all-around capacity to build a well-established continent, to build a desirable Nigeria…we can’t afford to dash their hopes,” he added.

He stated that with adequate support from the government across all levels, developers will carry the mandate of transforming Africa’s cities.

Highlights of the event are the presentation of awards to the benefiting companies for their outstanding performance in the industry.