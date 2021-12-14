Design Union reassures of commitment to solving living condition problems

Design Union, a leading real estate solutions provider, has reassured Nigerians that it remains committed to its mission of solving living condition problems despite difficulties in the country’s business environment.

The company has also assured Nigerians that it will continue to churn out design solutions in the built environment, revealing that some of its designs have been recognised internationally.

Recently, the company marked 20 years of opening for business and providing design solutions in Lagos and has remained afloat all these years due to its out-of-the-box innovative designs and luxury real estate developments.

“The last 20 years have gone by so quickly. Considering our achievements, amid four local recessions and two major global economic crises, one must be grateful to God for survival as a business,” Anthony Aihie, the company’s managing director/CEO, noted at the anniversary event.

“It is true we have huge talents as reflected in the designs produced from our stable; we also work very hard but it is the grace of God that has sustained us through periods of thick and thin, especially with 2020, the year of the pandemic,” Aihie added.

Read also: Expectations as The Address Homes partners Lagos on real estate confab

He reasoned that, on an occasion like this, entities such as Design Union should appreciate the patronage of their clients who have reposed confidence in them. “We acknowledge and commend the contributions of our past and present staff, consultants, contractors and other stakeholders who helped to make our brand the exceptional one that it is,” he said.

Design Union has not only been able to deliver and operate projects in its stable at acceptable international standards, but has also been able to comply with high ethical standards at all times.

Established as Design Union Consulting Limited, a firm of architects and engineers, the company has grown organically since then. Some of its clients are blue- chip and multi-national companies who are successfully delivering big ticket projects and working as consultants or contractors.

Among the company’s portfolio of top-of-the-range architectural designs is the ultra- luxury 17-storey Eden Heights Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos, which the firm launched as its 5-star brand called ‘Royal Residences Hotel and Apartments.’

Other prominent developments in its stable are the Ilupeju Gardens and Canalily Place, where it is currently developing apartments, maisonettes and penthouses for the Ilupeju and Lekki markets.

Design Union Limited has announced that these locations would have 5 floors, and that each floor would have 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, well-designed spaces with green parks, featuring 50 Neem (Dongoyaro) trees.