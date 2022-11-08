CDK assures on product quality, begins drive for increased market share

CDK Integrated Industries limited, a major player in the Nigerian building materials market, has assured home builders of the quality of its product as it begins public campaign to increase its market share.

The company which is the manufacturer of CDK brand of porcelain tiles, told journalists at a press conference in Lagos recently that it was out not only to educate consumers about its product quality, but also to reinforce its market leadership.

“CDK’s product quality has been attested to by stakeholders including developers, distributors, tilers, and other professionals in the real estate and construction sector,” Bernard Longe, the company’s managing director, revealed.

Longe disclosed further that it has always been their goal and pride to be identified as a truly Nigerian brand producing to international quality standards , adding that by so doing they were contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy and strengthening the country’s reputation for quality products.

“One of the ways we do this is by ensuring that we produce the best quality porcelain tiles that can stand up to any product anywhere in the world. Our unwavering commitment to quality has earned us an enviable reputation in the market,” he said.

Longe highlighted structural strength and durability as some of the qualities of the CDK products, adding that it has almost zero water absorption which remains a differentiating factor between porcelain and ceramic tiles that are often not identified in the labeling.

This, he noted, creates confusion in the minds of consumers when confronted by pricing differentials.

“The goal of this campaign is not only to reinforce CDK’s category leadership but also to bring to public knowledge the quality edge that CDK Porcelain tiles have over others,” he said, adding that it was aimed to educate the public on what quality porcelain tiles should be and what they should look out for when in search of quality tiles.

He noted that, “in the last six years, we have grown from a Nigerian company to an internationally recognized brand through our commitment to the production of international standard quality porcelain tiles ideal for homes, public spaces, institutions, and large construction activities.”

Craft Olanrewaju Hassan, President, Association of Tilers Nigeria (ATN), affirmed that CDK has the best standard of quality in Nigeria.

Kenechukwu Lotana, tiles distributor trading as Gozlo Limited, also attested to the quality of the CDK products. “CDK tiles are not biscuits like others,” he said.

CDK is ISO-certified and has won multiple awards, including the Porcelain Tiles Manufacturer of the Year award at the 16th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS 2022), and Organizers Choice Award at the recently concluded Big 5 Construct Nigeria exhibition.