Bashmoh Homes, varsity union partner to provide housing for Nigerians

Bashmoh Homes, a real estate investment firm, says it has signed a development and partnership agreement with the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to provide housing for Nigerians, especially those in the mid-income group.

The company explains that, besides highlighting their commitment to providing housing for all, the partnership with the non-academic union is also aimed to show that it is bent on ensuring that there is housing for everyone.

Bashir Jimoh, the company’s managing director, revealed at the signing of the partnership agreement that the reason they have introduced middle level housing instead of the premium housing scheme being employed by most developers is for them to reach everyone.

‘’We have just signed a development/ partnership contract with the non-academic staff union of the University of Lagos. This is to further highlight our commitment to providing housing for all, especially the middle level housing units. This contrasts with the premium houses currently being focused on by most developers,’’ the managing director stressed.

He disclosed that the partnership comes with the provision of 250 housing units for UNILAG NASU members and also considers public interest together with infrastructure, security and essential facilities.

‘’Bashmoh Homes, in its bid to also expand housing delivery in Nigeria, will provide 250 houses to members of staff of the Non-Academic Staff Union and also extend same to individuals in the estate.

“The expectation is that our company shall provide the infrastructure and security in the estate, and perimeter fencing. There will be street light and dedicated transformer in the estate,” he said.

Bashmoh Homes is a relatively young real estate development company enabling people to acquire their dream homes and land for various uses, including agriculture, housing development and other investment needs. The company also helps to monitor building projects, process C of O’s and manage farmlands for its clients.