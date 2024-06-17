AIHS: Organisers, ministry team up to address housing needs, promote local production

The organisers of the Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) say they have forged alliance with the federal ministry of housing and urban development to address housing needs and promote local production at forthcoming edition of the show.

The annual event, to be held from July 20-27, 2024 at the National Stadium, Abuja, will bring together Africa’s top stakeholders in the housing and construction sectors to address.

Read also: AIHS to set housing agenda for political office seekers ahead 2023 elections

Participants will be looking ‘Financing the Housing We Need’ with special focus on sustainable and affordable housing solutions for low-income earners including housing that can withstand the present challenges climate change

Festus Adebayo, coordinator of AIHS and founder of Africa’s first housing television station, noted in a statement at the weekend that the collaboration with the housing ministry has provided a significant boost to the event.

Adebayo disclosed that AIHS is honoured to have Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, as the event’s chief host.

He stated that the housing and construction industry has been eagerly awaiting the establishment of an independent ministry focused on housing and urban development, which has now been realized.

According to him, this development enables greater collaboration in addressing the housing deficit, with the AIHS which has consistently attracted leading brands in housing and construction industry across the continent, serving as a key platform for such efforts.

“With this collaboration, Africa can be assured of a new dawn. Every necessary thing that needs to be done will be achieved by this collaboration. This is the 18th edition and I assure you of more value, impact and a platform to raise a new generation of real estate leaders,” he said.

“The housing we need are of different categories; we need sustainable housing, we need housing for low income earners. The 2024 AIHS will be used to promote local production, as all attendees from outside Nigeria will meet and network with heads of free zones in Nigeria.

It is expected that memorandum of understanding will be signed for local production, and job creation in the continent. This year’s event is going to be unique as 21 countries have confirmed their participation,” he added.

Speaking on the importance of securing the backing of political leaders and policy makers, Adebayo explained that “the governors, as custodians of land, and commissioners from all the 36 states will play a vital role in addressing the housing deficit. Their support cannot be overemphasized.”

The Show has a lineup of partners for this edition, including Dangote Cement, Brains & Hammers, Family Homes Funds, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, the National Assemby, Larfarge, Royal Ceramics, CDK, Thinklab and reputable associations in the housing sector.

These include Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN), Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) among others.

The event, which will feature over 400 exhibitors, will create a platform for women in the sector, dedicate a day to under-40 real estate CEOs, and host education sessions and other activities.

This year’s edition of the show will be broadcast live on Housing TV Africa (channel 149, Startimes decoder) and through the Housing TV mobile app. The show has also secured media collaborations with the African Independent Television (AIT) and Television Continental (TVC), promising to deliver a comprehensive and accessible experience for all.