Adron Homes excites home buyers with Lemon Friday, offers 50% discount on products

Adron Homes and Properties recently excited home buyers with the unveiling of its Lemon Friday Promo which is aimed to reward existing and potential customers.

Lemon Friday is the company’s yearly housing solution and marketing promotion that comes with a lot of goodies including a 50 percent discount on their products.

According to officials of the company, this promo is also part of their 10th year anniversary when customers get affordable payment plans that range from N25,000 to N1.5 million.

They added there were also incredible gifts, chief among which is the HMO package attached to the promotion where beneficiaries can take advantage of free healthcare by the scope of coverage.

The officials said the company was committed to closing Nigeria’s housing deficit by providing decent, easily accessible and affordable housing solutions to everyone regardless of his or her socio-economic class,.

,”This is a period when we not only cut our priced but also roll out delectable new products for the general public,” Femi Akinmolayan, the company’s director of operations, said.

“The Lemon Friday happens to be one of our biggest promos each passing year and we have never failed since Adron Homes’ existence,” Akinmolayan explained.

He added that “it is a period of giving to the customers, our new clients and even to ourselves. Usually, the lemon promo runs for a period of about two months from November.

“It cuts across the month of December and sometimes to the middle of or the end of January or till towards the end of January.”

Folashade Oloruntoba, the company’s director of Sales and Marketing, noted that “with research and survey in the industry, this is the peak period in the whole year that anyone who wishes to invest in property must take advantage of, and that is why, as a company, we have planned this promo for this period.”

The 10th anniversary, Oloruntoba reiterated, would be a year-long event, adding that this was one of the numerous give-backs the company would be embarking on in appreciation of its customers and to society.