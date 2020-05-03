World Press Freedom Day: Kwara PDP challenges media practitioners to be forthright, objective

As the world marks the 2020 World Press Freedom Day, the Kwara State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has celebrated journalists in the State for their hard work and sacrifices made in the exercise of their duty.

The World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on 3 May of every year to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of the need to respect their commitment to free press. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Journalism without fear or favour”.

In a statement by Tunde Ashaolu, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, PDP charged journalists in Kwara State to be forthright, objective and fearless in the exercise of their duty to

uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people, as guaranteed by Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution.

The party, however, commended media practitioners in the State for their professionalism and nonpartisanship, urging them to continue to exhibit the traits of courage, objectivity and accuracy, which define the journalism practice.

Ashaolu called on journalists in Kwara to always demand transparency, accountability and good governance from those in government through their reportage, stressing that they are partners in the journey to take Kwara to greater heights.

The Kwara PDP spokesman also acknowledged the cordial relationship and support the media has accorded the party, noting that “whenever issue of transparency, accountability, fairness and effective leadership is raised by the people and opposition party in the State, the media is always there to give it a robust reportage and wide publicity.

“This has helped in keeping the State Government in check and ensuring that the fundamental rights of the electorate to speak truth to power is entrenched and enforced in our dear State,” he added.

“As you celebrate the World Press Freedom Day today, we need not emphasize the reality that our collective existence as the human race is presently being threatened by the invisible spectre of Covid-19. It is our hope and expectation that you will not relent in your professional duties to continue to sensitize our people on the critical guidelines mandated by World Health Organisation, as well as the directives and orders issued by the relevant local authorities to save lives and contain the spread of the virus.”