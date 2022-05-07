Wike in Lokoja, offers government of national unity, woos middle-belt, north

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who seeks to be the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections has offered to form a government of national unity.

It is not clear if what he offered in Lokoja, Kogi State is the same as what the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, called for a week earlier when they called for the setting up of a government of national unity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, who presided over the meeting, had stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has become incapable of tackling the worsening insecurity that is threatening the country. He thus suggested that a GNU would help tackle the insecurity problems in the country and “midwife a new democratic government.” It is in operation in Libya at the moment.

A government of national unity (GNU) is a broad coalition government consisting of all parties (or all major parties) in the legislature, usually formed during a time of war or other national political crisis or emergency. Nigeria has a security crisis but not a political emergency, some sources have said.

Whereas the Afernifere group wants the Gnu to come on stream now and lead to a new government, Wike wants to be elected to form the GNU.

The Wike model

While soliciting delegates’ votes to clinch the PDP presidential ticket, Governor Wike stated that he would bring strong leadership to bear and bridge what he called the current division that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has allegedly engendered among Nigerians.

“If we win, we will form a government of national unity in which we will bring everybody together. God didn’t make mistake to have put us all in a country called Nigeria. God has given us everything. All that is required is strong leadership that can put everything together and you’ll see Nigeria become what it should truly be.”

Wike stated that he is prepared, desirous and full of energy to lead Nigeria out of its current woes.

He noted the enormity of the challenges but assured that he will be that president who would not shy away from his responsibility to Nigeria.

“When I take action, you’ll know the president has taken action. It will not be a leadership that is unsure of what decision to make. I have the character and people know me for the character that I have and what I will do. Nigerians know my views on issues. If we want to do something, let’s do it rightly.”

Governor Wike insisted that it is imperative for the PDP to win the 2023 presidential election in order to rescue Nigeria. He assured that if he was given the ticket and eventually becomes the president of Nigeria, the best brains will be assembled and he will be an effective leader of that team.

“No one person can do it alone. That is why we must have the best. The ability to coordinate those who will work with you to deliver results is the call on leadership.”

Gov Wike, who also spoke on the imperative of tackling the issues of insecurity said without it, success achieved in curbing insecurity, socioeconomic life will remain low in the country.

“If there is insecurity what gain can we make in the economy? If you can’t go to the farm, you can’t also talk of agriculture. If there is so much insecurity can investors come in? They would not come.”

The governor recalled that during his visit to Katsina on Tuesday, the citizens of that state lamented that despite President Muhammadu Buhari being their son, the federal government under his watch has failed to safeguard them.

The Rivers State governor urged the delegates to resist the temptation of giving the party’s mandate to people who are not committed to PDP and do not have the chance of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Bello says when the time comes, they would work together.

Former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris, said the country is in dire straits and desperately requires a focused and determined leader like Wike to salvage her.

Earlier, Gov Wike had visited the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, at the Lugard House, where he officially notified him of his presidential ambition.

He commended Gov Bello for his doggedness and involvement of youths in his administration.

Governor Wike reiterated that irrespective of political leanings, political leaders should shun acts capable of causing division and strife in the polity.

Gov Bello, who appreciated Wike for the visit, explained that he was also aspiring to succeed President Buhari and build on his successes and achievements.

“When the time comes I know we are going to collaborate and join hands together to build this country. Parties are just vehicles, just like you said that will convey us to our different destinations and the destination is a prosperous, peaceful and united Nigeria and by the grace of God, we shall join our hands together to build it.”

Calls for GNU border on the perfidious and mendacious – APC spokesman

Members of the ruling APC have dismissed calls for setting up an interim government as canvassed by Afenifere or formation of GNU after elections.

The publicity secretary of the party in Rivers State, Chris Finebone, reacting to Wike’s offer, said: “I can only liken the governor’s assertion to the call for the formation of an interim government by Chief Afe Babalola. Such outlandish and perfunctory assertions border on the perfidious and mendacious.

“Nigeria has some security challenges and not that of governance or election. I’m sure the promise by Gov Wike is all part of his cheap promises to woo the less informed to get votes as he seeks for the presidential ticket of his party. It could also be a display of innocent ignorance by the governor who is given to committing needless faux pas every now and then.

“Government of national unity is a phenomenon common with the parliamentary or cabinet system of government when the leading party is unable to have the required number in parliament in order to form government.”

Does Wike practise all-inclusive governance in Rivers? Oby Ndukwe, publicist

A public affairs commentator and publisher, Oby Ndukwe, who has watched Rivers State for decades, said: “I don’t think the governor at the time he made that statement considered the true meaning of Government of National Unity. He may also have spoken from a layman’s understanding and in the Nigerian context.

“In our clime, such a system of government involves bringing people from different political divides to serve in the government, not to engage in the politics of exclusion, particularly where a political party wins and the others who would have contributed to national development but are denied the opportunity simply because their party lost at the polls.

“Does it then mean that the ruling party lacks people of competence, and who could bring their wealth of experience to bear? The problem with Nigeria is not the lack of competent people but the politicisation of governance.”

She queried: “Has Governor Wike practised this mode of government in Rivers State? Those who belong to the opposition are only brought into his government when they defect from another party to his ruling PDP.

Is that the idea of a government of the National Unity?

“I strongly believe that there are sectors that require an emergency situation. However, accepting this, it means that the nation has failed in those sectors and can we rightly say that the situation is the failure of a particular government or a collective responsibility of past and present leaders?”

Ndukwe said the Wike proposal would have sounded well when he served as a senior Minister under the previous government of President Jonathan.