Wike commends Bello on youth-inclusive governance in Kogi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on his youth-inclusive governance.

Wike, a presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), pointed out that Bello’s inclusion of youths in governance would enable the younger ones learn governance to become good future leaders.

He gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit on Bello at the Kogi Governor’s residence in Lokoja, as part of his ongoing consultation with delegates of the PDP to solicit their support in the forthcoming PDP primaries to enable him win the 2023 presidential ticket.

Wiki noted that it was right to pay a visit on the governor notwithstanding the party differences, pointing out that political parties were just vehicles to convey individuals to power.

Wike equally wished Bello, who also is a presidential aspirant, success in the All Progressives Congress’ forthcoming primaries.

“Your Excellency, let me, first of all, commend you for what you are doing in Kogi. I have seen your Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and other appointees that I have seen here are so young.

“Involving youths in governance is not just sending them to the social media for the campaign but engaging them in active governance the way you are doing here; so, I commend you for what you are doing,” he said.

In his response, Bello thanked Wike for recognising his administration’s quest and efforts to mentor the younger generation, as he urged the visiting governor to tour the state and see his administration’s developmental strides in the Confluence state.

Bello also urged Wike to interact with his party members and residents to ascertain the state of affairs in Kogi, pointing out that politically, prior to his administration, there used to be rancor amongst political parties, but that under his watch all the political parties cohabit and live in peace with one another.

Bello also said that he was in the presidential race to build on the successes and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, despite the sabotage from within and outside.

He assured that his leadership as the president of the country would sustain the momentum of the Buhari’s administration.

Bello commended Wike for his respect and appreciation of

President Muhammadu Buhari, despite the challenges faced by the country, adding that he was also certain that the PDP presidential hopeful would throw his weight behind him in support of the younger generation to desire to lead the nation.