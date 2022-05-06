Champlain College hosts free online information session on cybersecurity, IT, for Africans

Champlain College, a non-profit college established in 1878 in Burlington, Vermont, USA is set to host free online career advancement and information sessions on cybersecurity in collaboration with the Centre for Higher Education, Innovation and Development for Africans.

Champlain College Online offers more than 60 nationally acclaimed and fully accredited undergraduate, graduate, and professional certificate programmes.

“This session, scheduled to hold virtually on June 30, 2022 is designed to bring Champlain College online faculty and administration face-to-face with parents, young adults, and professionals in Nigeria and across Africa to share insights on educational opportunities ushered in by the fourth industrial revolution with a focus on how to develop globally relevant skills and advance career paths through well-structured online education programmes,” Johnna Henrick-Phelps, the vice-president, Champlain College Online.

According to Odinaka Iloh , the chief executive officer of Centre for Higher Education, Innovation and Development in Nigeria, “The forthcoming session is focused on three key disciplines – cybersecurity, blockchain, and data science. It will be very interactive, therefore individuals who may have questions are advised to get ready to have them answered during the session.”

“With the global economy being disrupted and redefined in more ways than one, we are happy to partner with Champlain College Online to host this information session and explore other learning opportunities thereto for the teeming youths and young professionals in Nigeria and across Africa.

The interim chief executive officer of the centre explained that this collaboration and the value is expected to align with some of the key objectives at the centre.

He explained that a strong faculty with in-depth knowledge and industry experience has been assembled including Sérgio Tenreiro de Magalhães, PhD, and Kathleen Hyde, MCIS, MBA, Co-Chairs, Cybersecurity Programmes, Champlain College online, to share insights with participants.

There will also be representatives from Champlain’s academic advising team to speak about the admissions process, and how students are supported throughout their academic journey.

Iloh is expected to serve as the moderator for this session.

Nigerians in particular and Africans, in general, need every available opportunity to access quality education and skills development. With the flexibility that online education affords individuals, the expanding learning opportunities are there for the taking.

Champlain College will in addition to exposing participants to career advancement opportunities in cybersecurity, dwell on information technology.

The college’s online unit was established in 1993 to provide adult learners with 100percent remote online programmes in four main areas of study: business, cybersecurity, healthcare, and information technology.