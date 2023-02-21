Traffic gridlock at Stadium road, Lagos as Tinubu rounds off campaign

There was traffic gridlock at the stadium road in Lagos on Tuesday as supporters and card-carrying members of Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), trooped en masse to the national stadium for the final lap of his campaign.

The supporters and card-carrying members of the ruling party, who were adorned in their respective APC-branded T-shirts and face caps, were seen holding fliers and big posters of candidates of the APC, dancing, and singing as commuters and motorists drove through the already congested road.

Under the bridge and inside the stadium, there were giant posters of all the APC candidates, including party members who converged at every point in the stadium to dance and drum up support for the former Lagos State governor and the rest of the candidates seeking to get people’s votes ahead of this Saturday’s election.

A journey on the road that would usually take less than 10 minutes to get to Ojuelegba is taking more than 30 minutes.

An excited passenger on the bus with me, though frustrated with the slow-moving traffic, expressed excitement as activities were yet to kick off. “I’m excited as Jagaban (Tinubu) rounds off his campaign in Lagos,” she said in Yoruba, a local dialect spoken by people from the Southwest area of Nigeria. “I wish I could make it to the stadium to support him, but I just have to be at the shop to take care of my business.”