Tinubu not overambitious, only out to reap after sowing – Wife

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), said her husband was not overambitious by contesting for the country’s presidency.

The former first lady of Lagos State, who spoke at the pre-election strategic meeting of APC zonal, state and local government women leaders, held in Abuja on Friday, said Tinubu was only trying to reap what he had sown over the years.

She said her husband was eminently qualified to effectively administer the country, insisting that he remained the most acceptable candidate for the position.

“My husband has not contested an election since 2003. This year, it will be 20 years, so he did not just wake up and say it is my turn. You can serve other people for 20 years and make sure they excel.

“When you build, you should inhabit, when you sow, you should reap, and be the first partner. It depends on how long you have invested.

“They told us, we are buying people to come to rallies. God now said what I am going to do, I can shut the heavens, so there is no money and you will see my glory. Are we not seeing God’s glory. Be patient, go and vote. When you vote, shine your eyes, until they count your vote. This is our time.

“There’s a popular saying that what a man can do, a woman can do better. This is the decade for women. This is the time for women to take control again. Take control of our homes so that we can build our nation”, the Lagos senator said.

In her remarks, Betta Edu, the APC national woman leader assured that Tinubu would leave no stone unturned in implementing the 35 percent Beijing affirmative action if voted into power

She charged women coordinators to go, mobilise the 44.4 million women voters to cast their votes for Tinubu and all APC candidates contesting for various positions.