Tinubu’s ministers take oath this week

Baring last minutes changes, ministers recently screened by the Senate are expected to assume office next week, as they gear up for swearing in.

Recall that the President had forwarded the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees, followed by another 19 nominees, bringing the number to 47.

Another review of the names submitted on Tuesday led to the addition of one more name, bringing the total number of ministerial nominees to 48.

BusinessDay gathered that the Senate had in an effort to beat the swearing in deadline which has been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, scheduled screening of the remaining nominees Saturday.

“Ordinarily, the Senate will not sit on Saturday, but because of the need to complete their screenings by Tuesday, they are now going to sit on Saturday,” our source said.

So far, the Senate has completed the screening of the first batch of 28 nominees, while it immediately resumed the screening of the last batch of 20 nominees.

Already, in line with the President’s mandate, those whose screening has been completed, including Wale Edu, Nasir El- Rufai and Nyesom Wike, were sighted at the State House, during the week to collect their briefs.

The President is expected to assign office to the ministers, as it is with the tradition, as soon as they take their oath of office.

The President, in his effort to deliver on his campaign promises, has unveiled a mixed grill of both old and young, technocrats and politicians.

Although the President has hinted of plans to restructure many of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of his administrations, he will work with a total of 42 Ministers, as at the moment.

The Ministers are representing the 36 states, with extra six representing each of the six geopolitical zones, there are indications that President Tinubu may restructure some of the Ministries to make them more efficient.

At present, the Tinubu’s administration has a total of 27 ministries left vacant by the previous administration.

The ministries include the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Agriculture and Rural Development, Aviation, Justice, Labour and Employment, Petroleum Resources, Water Resources, Women Affairs and Social Development, Mines and Steel Development; Ministry of Defence and that of Niger Delta Affairs.

Others include the Ministry of Power, Transportation, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Youth and Sport, Works and Housing and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others are Budget and National Planning, Commerce and Industry, Education, Environment, Finance, Health, Information and Culture, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as well as the Ministry of Interior.

The nation had waited patiently for the unveiling of President’s cabinet, as the delays created anxious moments as to why the President was yet to announce his ministers despite assurances that he would hit the ground running.