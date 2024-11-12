Tinubu returns to Abuja from Saudi Arabia

President Bola Tinubu has come back to Abuja after spending one day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he attended a special Arab-Islamic summit.

According to Channels TV, he landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport’s presidential wing around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Several important government officials were there to welcome him, including his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and various security leaders.

Some cabinet members were also present, including Nyesom Wike, who oversees the Federal Capital Territory, and Wale Edun, who manages Finance and the Economy. Abdullahi Ganduje, who leads the President’s political party (APC), was also there to greet him.

The summit, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, dealt with current Middle East issues. While there, President Tinubu spoke about the Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing Nigeria’s position that fighting should stop immediately and a peaceful solution should be found.

