Tinubu, GAC give Sanwo-Olu nod to seek 2nd term

After months of speculations, the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has given Babajide Sanwo-Olu a nod to contest for a second term in office.

This was confirmed on Monday by Gbenga Omotosho, the state commissioner for information and strategy, on his face page.

The GAC which is made up of past governors of Lagos, deputies, speakers of House of Assembly, and selected key party stalwarts, is headed by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the APC.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu today got the nod of the respected Governance Advisory Council (GAC) to seek Lagosians’ mandate for a fresh tenure.

Mr Governor got kudos for a glittering performance. God’s will. #ForAGreaterLagos” Omotosho said.

Sanwo-Olu was initially rumoured to have been given a one-term of four years, after his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode was denied a second term, in 2015.

Pundits say the presidential ambition of Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, who has absolute control over political affairs in Lagos, may have paved the way for Sanwo-Olu’s second term approval.

“Tinubu knows the political implication of not allowing Sanwo-Olu run for a second term. He can’t afford a battle in two fronts, gunning for the presidency and struggling to stabilise his Lagos base in the event of denying Sanwo-Olu a chance for a second term ticket.

A stable Lagos will enable him to better focus on his presidential bid at the national level.So the wise thing to do is to allow Sanwo-Olu get a second term, unlike Ambode he threw out,” said a member of the APC in Lagos.