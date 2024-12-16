Tinubu appoints eight new permanent secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has filled eight important government leadership positions by appointing new permanent secretaries across different states of Nigeria.

“The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recommended that the new permanent secretaries be appointed after diligent selection,” Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed in a statement Monday evening.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries represent eight different states:

Onwusoro Ihemelandu from Abia State Ndiomu Philip from Bayelsa State Anuma Nlia from Ebonyi State Ogbodo Nnam from Enugu State Kalba Usman from Gombe State Usman Aminu from Kebbi State Oyekunle Nwakuso from Rivers State Nadungu Gagare from Kaduna State

This is the second group of permanent secretaries Tinubu has appointed, following a previous set of eight officials selected last June. Those earlier appointments included representatives from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, and the South East and South-South regions.

In the announcement, the President encouraged these new permanent secretaries to show strong dedication, careful work, and creative thinking in their service to the nation.

