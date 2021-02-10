Taraba governor’s aide kidnapped 48 hours after NLC chairman’s release

Armed men on Tuesday abducted Bala Baba, a senior special assistant to Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, in his residence at Sabon-Geri area of Jalingo, the State capital.

This came less than 48 hours after the state NLC chairman, Peter Jediel was released after been kidnapped.

A family source told our correspondent that the gunmen invaded the house at around 2 am and operated for more than 30 minutes before taking away the governor’s SSA.

According to the source, “They came heavily armed and were shooting sporadically for more than 30 minutes before they dragged the governor’s aide to the unknown destination.

“Up till now, they have not called and we can’t reach our brother because they have switched off his phone.”

Taraba State Police Command confirmed the development. State police PPRO, Reform Laha, said the command was on top of the situation to track down perpetrators of the act.