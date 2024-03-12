Senate suspends Ningi for three months over budget padding claims

The Nigerian Senate has suspended Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, for three months over budget padding allegations leveled against the leadership of the Red Chamber.

In an interview with BBC Hausa during the weekend, Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged the budget was padded and that President Bola Tinubu is currently implementing two different budgets.

He said, “For the first time in Nigerian history, today we are operating two different budgets. One budget was approved by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Tinubu and the one was implemented by the presidency.

“The one approved by us is N25tn while the one operated by the Federal Government is N28tn.

“Apparently, we discovered ₦3tn was inserted into the budgets for projects without locations. This is the highest budget padding that happened in Nigerian history under Senator Akpabio’s watch.”

