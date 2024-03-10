Ningi’s budget padding claim baseless — Presidency

Presidency has debunked claims made by Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central, that President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget.

Tinubu never presented N25 trillion budget

The presidency noted that President Bola Tinubu “never presented a budget of ₦25 trillion to the National Assembly,” as claimed by the Senator.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, while reacting to the claims on Sunday, noted that ” there is no truth whatsoever in the allegation.”

Ningi, acting under the banner of Northern Senators’ Forum, had claimed in an interview he on BBC Hausa Service, that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as 2024 budget and not the N28.7 Trillion that is being implemented by the Federal Government.

“To begin with, President Tinubu on November 29, 2023 presented a budget of N27.5 Trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly made up of N9.92 trillion recurrent expenditure, Debt Service ₦8.25 trillion and Capital Expenditure ₦8.7 trillion.

“This was widely reported. He did not present a budget of ₦25 trillion.

Onanuga stated that contrary to the strange view expressed by Ningi, “there was no way the Senate could have debated and passed a ₦25 trillion budget that was not presented to the National Assembly.

According to him” We don’t expect a ranking Senator not to pay due attention to details before making wild claims.

“It is also important to let Nigerians know that the budget that President Tinubu signed into law on January 1, 2024 as passed by the National Assembly was ₦28.7 trillion.

Onanuga insisted that the “National Assembly, in its wisdom, increased the amount proosed by the Executive by ₦1.2 trillion.

“In the spirit of democracy which allows give and take, President Tinubu didn’t withhold his assent to the Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly. We want to stress that if the budget figure was increased and made to be different from what the Executive proposed, it was the National Assembly that jacked it up in exercise of its power of appropriation.

Presidency also debunked claims that the budget provisions includes projects inserted to favour the Southern part of the country, to the detriments of the north

“On the uncharitable claim that the 2024 budget was anti-North, we found such position as canvassed by Ningi as too far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status.

” President Tinubu is leading a government that is fair and equitable to every part and segment of Nigeria. In terms of funding, distribution of capital and priority projects, the 2024 Appropriation Act was not skewed against any section of the country.

“The North as an integral part of the country is well covered in all areas, from security to agriculture, healthcare to education, and other important infrastructure such as roads, rail, dams, power and irrigation projects to support all year-round agriculture.

“It is concerning that a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can employ such primordial antics to fuel divisive rhetoric at a time well-meaning Nigerians are joining hands with President Tinubu to raise the spirit of national cohesion, unity and inclusive politics.

He commended Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity for setting the records straight.

“We want to use this opportunity to commend Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Publicity for setting the record straight.

“We also commend Senators Steve Sunday Karimi (Kogi), Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue) and Kaka Sheu (Borno) for their forthrightness and for coming out against the misrepresentation of facts by Senator Ningi.

“President Tinubu is a firm believer in the rule of law and constitutional democracy. As an avowed democrat, he will not engage and indulge in any unconstitutional action or act in any manner that assaults the Constitution of Nigeria by operating any budget outside the one approved by the National Assembly, which he dutifully signed into law.

“We want to state categorically that the only 2024 budget that is being implemented is the ₦28.7 trillion budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by the President.

“Included in the budget are statutory transfers to the Judiciary, National Assembly, Tetfund and others”.